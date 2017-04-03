Jointly authored paper from Ticksmith and Cloudera The white paper provides a roadmap for business to not only meet the MiFiD II requirements but also establish themselves as more data driven organisations

TickSmith, a leader in big data applications for Capital Markets, today announced a jointly authored white paper with leading global data analytics and machine learning platform provider, Cloudera on MiFID II and best execution for financial organisations in Capital Markets. The white paper, entitled “MiFID II and Best Execution: The Challenges Ahead,” explains MiFID II RTS 27 and 28 data management and reporting requirements and illustrates how they can be addressed using big data technology.

“MiFiD II has strict deadlines that are moving closer yet traditional systems and approaches are either inadequate or will require tremendous investment in order to meet the regulatory demands,” explains Dr. Richard Harmon, Director EMEA Financial Services at Cloudera and co-author of the white paper. “These MiFiD II requirements demand a new innovative approach to large scale data management and reporting.”

“The white paper provides a roadmap for business to not only meet the MiFiD II requirements but also establish themselves as more data driven organisations,” added Francis Wenzel, TickSmith’s CEO and white paper co-author. “The white paper benefited from Cloudera’s insights as the leading data analytics and machine learning platform based on the latest open source technologies as well as TickSmith’s experience delivering its TickVault Hadoop-based data management platform to capital markets firms.”

In addition to the white paper, TickSmith and Cloudera have also held webinars on this subject.

About TickSmith

TickSmith, with its TickVault platform, is a leader in Big Data applications for Capital Markets and financial services. TickVault is used for data centralization and distribution, compliance, market surveillance, strategy discovery, and analytics.

TickSmith received the 2015 Innovator Award for Best New Hadoop-Based Platform for Management of Brokerage Data by the FIA, the world's leading trade organization for the futures, options, and cleared swaps markets.

White paper and webinar can be accessed at ticksmith.com/mifid