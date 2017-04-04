Mortgage Unlimited Has Expanded

“We look forward to welcoming all those in and around Bergen County into our Mortgage Unlimited family” — Justin Tagliareni

Mortgage Unlimited has opened a new branch located at 29 N. Farview Avenue, Paramus NJ 07652. Under the lead of branch manager Steven Mirkovic; this will mark Mortgage Unlimited’s fourth major branch and third in the New Jersey region. Mortgage Unlimited has witnessed a growing increase of demand in the Bergen County area, and is excited to be joining this growing and thriving community.

Justin Tagliareni, President/COO, says “The opening of the new branch signifies Mortgage Unlimited's unique commitment to community, and is our reach at bringing a better and more simplified Mortgage experience to a larger number of people.” Steven Mirkovic heading the reigns. Mirkovic has extensive experience in the mortgage industry going back ten years; formerly having worked at industry leading mortgage banks. “At Mortgage Unlimited we take pride in offering our clients a uniquely personalized mortgage experience, and with that we look forward to embarking on this new journey in Bergen County— where we hope to become a unique part of the communities family”, say’s Mirkovic.

Mortgage Unlimited is a fully licensed mortgage bank established in 2010. They do all financing in house and licensed in six states — offering an array of products:

Products



Con • FHA • VA • 203k

Jumbo & Reverse Mortgages.

Licensed States

•NJ •NY •PA

•CT •FL • CO

About Mortgage Unlimited: With over 25 years experience, Mortgage Unlimited, LLC is a different kind of mortgage company than you’re used to. When you work with us you will really feel like “You Have a Friend in the Business”. Mortgage Unlimited approaches the industry and their clients with honesty, integrity and competence. Their goal is to provide home loans to clients while providing them with the lowest interest rates and closing costs possible. Mortgage Unlimited’s corporate headquarters is located in Garfield, NJ with retail branches located in Old Bridge, NJ, Newark, NJ and Queens, NY.