Wind Sail Receptor, Inc. has a new windmill unlike anything in the industry. The blades have a patented and distinct design which emulates the sails of a ship, thus allowing for the unit to effectively capture the wind. Four blades on the unit allow for all of the wind in that circumference to be captured, instead of the three-bladed design seen today where most of the wind flows through the unit. The polyurethane blades are more durable than the carbon blades of competitors, and are manufactured without any dangerous VOCs. The easy capture of the wind also allows Wind Sail Receptor units to run in 3 miles per hour wind, and can handle wind speeds of over 50 miles per hour.

Wind Sail Receptor, Inc. is pleased to announce that the best windmill in the world is for sale. The six foot diameter windmill, which has the capacity to generate 5 kilowatts of energy at 35 miles per hour of wind, is currently being sold at a price of $8,000 USD. The unit can work both on the grid and off-grid, and is perfect for residential use and small commercial use. The windmill design allows for the unit to operate in low winds of 3 miles per hour and no noise comes off of the unit. If purchased, customers will receive the generator, hub, nacelle, controller, inverter, load dump, two sets of blades, and instruction manual. Shipping is included if shipped anywhere in the continental U.S. Does not include poles and installation, but poles can be provided if requested. Shipping outside continental U.S. can be provided at a fee. See our website for more details, or call us for more information on this offer.