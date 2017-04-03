LifeWIRE Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael W. Braham as its Chief Growth Officer. LifeWIRE provides a patented, cloud-based communications platform enabling continuous, two-way dialogue, data collection and insight between providers and their clients/patients in healthcare without the need for any specialized equipment or software.

Braham, a former U.S. Marine Corps Officer and Fighter Pilot, was most recently Senior Vice President at Magellan Federal, a division of Magellan Health, that manages 26 million lives. He has a unique blend of telecommunications insight and population health management experience. Braham has dedicated much of his career to providing innovative technology and behavioral health solutions to Active Duty service members, Veterans, Federal employees and their families. In his new role he will lead LifeWIRE’s customer acquisition initiatives with federal agencies and behavioral health providers.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Mike and seeing, first hand, his passion and depth of expertise” said Howard Rosen, LifeWIRE’s CEO. “We are thrilled to have someone with his skills, industry knowledge, and insight join our Team as we move into the next phase of LifeWIRE’s growth and development.”

The LifeWIRE platform enables population management through continuous outreach using each clients’ best practices and interacting with patients the way they want to communicate whether through text, email, interactive voice, instant messaging, wearables, to name a few. LifeWIRE has earned national and international recognition among governments, healthcare, and behavioral health organizations for its work with a wide range of populations. Nowhere has its impact been more clearly demonstrated than in the care of US active duty service members and veterans suffering with mental health challenges such as post-traumatic stress, high risk of suicide, and substance abuse.

“Innovative risk takers like LifeWIRE will drive the changes that are needed in healthcare, while benefiting patients,helping patient caregivers, supporting healthcare providers, and improving overall performance,” said Mike Braham. “To join LifeWIRE at this time is a continuation of my personal commitment to integrate powerful technology with clinical best practices, to deliver lifesaving solutions when, where and how they are needed.”

About LifeWIRE (http://www.lifewiregroup.com)

LifeWIRE operates throughout North America with offices in Richmond, Virginia and Toronto, Canada. Providing a secure and interactive communication engine and population management tool though the LifeWIRE platform, organizations are able to communicate with individuals under their care anywhere, at any time, through any device. For the individual, it means they can engage when they want, how they want, about what and with whom they want at any time. As valuable as the two–way response is to the organization and the individual, it is the ‘non-response as a response’ that is also monitored and equally valuable. All LifeWIRE interactions are recorded and validated to FDA audit standards, tracked on a date/time basis, and managed by our clients. Captured data is used for advanced analytics that include customer engagement levels, customer behavior, service and operational levels, performance measurement, and predictive modelling.