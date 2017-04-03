Cisco Customer Transforms Call Center by Partnering with Valor Global

Cisco announced that is has successfully transformed one of its customer's call centers and delivered a project ahead of schedule by partnering with Valor Global.

“We are very proud of our partnership with Valor and the accomplishment the teams were able to achieve in such a short time. This is a long journey together and we are confident of continuous improvement and success that Valor brings in for the customer. Valor’s experience and expertise in Call Center Operations, LEAN, ITIL and Cisco technologies enables them be amongst the top Cisco Call Center partners” said Lake, Cisco’s Regional Manager.

“Cisco is the leader in providing Contact Center technologies. When we were first brought in to the customer’s call center, we saw a misalignment in culture, values and goals. Further, the customer had all the tools available but needed a partner who can take over strategic and daily operations of the call center and deliver on the business objectives. We are pleased that we were able to achieve great results within a short time. This is just a beginning of our continuous process journey and we look forward to delivering more value to the customer and better return on their investment in Cisco technologies’, said DePoy, EVP of Valor Global

To read the complete case study refer to the attached .pdf.

About Valor Global

Valor Global is a world-wide leader in Call Center Solutions including customer care, retention, sales, account management, collections and tech support offering cost-effective and flexible on-shore, near-shore, off-shore and hybrid support options.

Valor leverages ITIL and LEAN methodologies to provide best-in-class support, and is a leader in providing and improving NPS for its customers.

For more information visit http://www.valorglobal.com