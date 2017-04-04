Dr. S. Larry Schlesinger “The RealSelf 100 represents an exclusive group of doctors who embody both excellent patient service and an ongoing commitment to educating consumers shopping in the aesthetics market,” - Tom Seery, Founder and CEO of RealSelf.

Local physician, S. Larry Schlesinger, MD, FACS is one of 100 doctors worldwide to receive the RealSelf 100 Award, a prestigious award honoring the top influencers on RealSelf—the most trusted online destination to get informed about elective cosmetic procedures and to find and connect with doctors and clinics.

In 2016, more than 82 million people visited RealSelf to research cosmetic treatments and connect with local medical professionals. The RealSelf 100 Award, now in its seventh year, honors the top rated and most engaged board certified aesthetic doctors who consistently demonstrated a commitment to patient education and positive patient outcomes throughout 2016. This elite group of 100 doctors have excelled at sharing their expertise, free of charge, with tens of millions of RealSelf community members actively searching for information and the right provider, and together contributed 25 percent of the half a million total answers posted on RealSelf in 2016.

S. Larry Schlesinger, MD, FACS, is a board-certified plastic surgeon with more than 30 years of plastic surgery experience in Hawaii. He owns and operates the Breast Implant Center of Hawaii and the Mommy Makeover Institute of Hawaii, both located in Honolulu. Dr. Schlesinger has performed more than 25,000 plastic surgery procedures. “RealSelf is an amazing community,” said Dr. Schlesinger. “The open sharing and questions give me constant insight into the hopes and fears of men and women. As a result, I’ve even created The Ultimate Silhouettplasty™ - a new procedure to address issues women talked about with the traditional tummy tuck. On the professional side, because of RealSelf, I have an incredible community of colleagues, that cover the globe. I am forever honored to be part of such a group.”

“The RealSelf 100 represents an exclusive group of doctors who embody both excellent patient service and an ongoing commitment to educating consumers shopping in the aesthetics market,” said Tom Seery, Founder and CEO of RealSelf. “Our research shows that more than 95 percent of patients expect a practice to engage with them online. These doctors are leading the way in terms of their online engagement and focus on empowering patients with good information.”

Dr. Schlesinger is an expert contributor to RealSelf, and to date has posted nearly 2000 answers to questions on RealSelf. He also maintains a patient star rating of five out of five stars in RealSelf reviews. For more information on Dr. Schlesinger, please visit http://breastimplantcenterofhawaii.com and for the full list of RealSelf 100 Award winners, visit http://www.realself.com/RS100.

