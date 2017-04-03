Wantable Surpasses 100 Employees

In just four and a half years, Wantable, an online personal shopping service that sends curated packages to customers, has hired its 100th employee. This announcement coincides with 18 consecutive quarters of growth.

Founder and President Jalem Getz is thrilled the company has seen accelerated growth in a short period of time. “When I started Wantable, we set out to change the way consumers discover and buy products. This milestone is a reflection of the service and the value we deliver to our customers every day”.

Wantable started in August 2012 with a mobile-only website, three employees, and one category: makeup. Over the past four and a half years, the company has expanded to three offices and added four additional product categories including intimate apparel, fitness apparel for both men and women, and ready-to-wear apparel, which includes plus size.

Wantable’s annual revenue growth has exceeded 28,000% in its first four years. The company became profitable in 2016 and is on track to more than double its revenue in 2017.

Wantable’s growth can be attributed to its ability to meet the needs of the mobile-centric, time-strapped consumer.

Wantable is currently looking to fill 10 open positions. Further information can be found at http://www.wantable.com/jobs.

