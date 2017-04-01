Plans are in the works for Seton Youth Shelters’ 2017 A Silks and Irons Soiree, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Back Bay Farms in the Pungo area of Virginia Beach. This year, 300 guests will gather for an afternoon and evening of unique fundraising set amid the Jeffersonian stable and 70-acre equestrian property, owned by Gene Hansen. A Silks and Irons Soiree takes its name from “silks”, the colorful clothing worn by jockeys, with colors representing the race horse’s owner or trainers, and “Irons”, the part of a saddle stirrup which holds the rider’s foot. The 2017 Kentucky Derby, the 143rd “Run for the Roses” at Churchill Downs, will be shown via live broadcast, on a giant screen event guests. The first leg of three annual flat races for three-year-old thoroughbreds, the Kentucky Derby takes place the first Saturday in May. A Silks and Irons Soiree celebrates all things Derby while meeting the critical needs of youth in Hampton Roads. Guests may arrive in their own festive Derby headgear, or purchase a hand-decorated hat upon arrival. This event is well underway to once again being Virginia Beach’s Party of the Year—With a Purpose. “In this year of extensive federal funding reductions to our Street Outreach and Mentoring programs, proceeds from A Silks and Irons Soiree are especially critical this year. We are excited to present a unique and exciting event that will also build community support of our programs, which we have always provided free of charge to youth in crisis,” stated Jennifer Sieracki, Executive Director of Seton Youth Shelters.

This Year’s Highlights: Authentic Mint Juleps, Fabulous Hat Contest, Live Turf Races, Free Carriage Rides, Silent Auction, and our Derby Row Restaurants Wasserhund, Lucky Oyster, Primo Redmill, Olive Garden, FMC Garden Café, Isle of Capri, Eurasia, Seton Kitchens, Merchant’s Reserve, Salvatore’s, Pungo Barbecue, and more!

Since 1999, Seton Youth Shelters has brought the excitement of the Kentucky Derby to our region’s most celebratory and philanthropically-minded guests for a spring afternoon of all things “Derby” to benefit its shelter, street outreach programs and mentoring programs, which reach tens of thousands of Hampton Roads’ youth each year. Financial support of this distinctive event raises funds for Seton’s prevention, intervention, shelter and counseling to youth 9-17 in crisis and their families—24 hours a day, 365 days a year, at no charge to the child or their family. Seton Youth Shelters is the region’s only organization devoted exclusively to providing shelter, counseling and outreach services to youth 9-17.

Individual Tickets to A Silks & Irons Soiree start at $100 Per Person (must be 21 and up). For more information on A Silks & Irons Soiree, contact Kinga Vasquez at Seton Youth Shelters: 757.963.5795 x 105, or jsieracki(at)setonyouthshelters(dot)org. Also visit: http://www.setonyouthshelters.org or the organization’s Facebook page, Seton Youth Shelters.

Sponsors of A Silks & Irons Soiree include Back Bay Farms, Capital Group, B.M. Stanton Foundation, Cape Henry Rotary Club, Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation, Safelite Auto Glass, Tidewater Finance Company, Pepsico, Sinclair Communications, Thrift Store USA, Beach Ford, Beskin-Divers Insurance, TowneBank, BDO, Elijah Craig, Deep Eddy Vodka, Pungo 7-Eleven, Whitlock, 13 NEWS WVEC, St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, The ESG Companies, Coastal Equine, Roof Services Corporation, Larceny Bourbon, Pama Pomegranate Liqueur, Hypnotiq, Author Jennifer Olmstead, and Allegra Hampton Roads.