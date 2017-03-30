Comark to Exhibit at the 2017 Sea-Air-Space Exposition

Comark, a leading provider of high performance, rugged computer and display solutions, will be exhibiting at the Navy League Sea-Air-Space Exposition held April 3rd through 5th at the Gaylord Convention Center at National Harbor, MD. The Sea-Air-Space Exposition is the largest maritime exposition in the U.S and is an invaluable extension of the Navy League’s mission of maritime policy, education, and sea service support. Sea-Air-Space leads the way as “THE” exposition to attend as each year it displays the most current information and technology relevant to maritime policy.

Located in booth #1417, Comark will be exhibiting their rugged computer and display systems that are currently used in several ongoing naval programs including DDG51 Modernization, Q70 display system, and the Common Display System (CDS). Comark military products have been proven across all classes of ships and multiple applications, including but not limited to Aircraft Carriers, Littoral Combat Ships, Amphibiuos Warefare, Cruisers, Destroyers, and Submarines with deployments in programs such as machinery and fluid controls, integrated bridge systems, combat systems, ship controls, radar & navigation, video distribution, fire control systems, repair station controls, and sonar controls.

At Sea-Air-Space, Comark will feature the latest offerings in the MissionVue line of Naval-focused products, including the new MV320C 32” and MV241SD 24” military smart displays. Both displays feature HD resolution with multi-touch technology. Comark will demonstrate how this technology will be a benefit in military and marine applications.

About Comark

Comark is a world-class provider of smarter automation solutions and IIoT platforms for the industrial and building automation markets. With a proven track record of innovative designs and unparalleled reliability, Comark enables companies to implement automation strategies to improve the performance of their business. Comark is headquartered in Milford, MA, Visit http://www.comarkcorp.com for information on Comark brands and products.