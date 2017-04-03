State and local security associations are working to establish scholarship programs for the children of first responders.

Mitch Reitman, president of Reitman Consulting Group Inc., and four other professionals will be inducted into the 2017 Security Sales & Integration (SSI) Industry Hall of Fame during an official ceremony set to take place at Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas on April 4, 2017. Deemed one of the industry’s most prestigious honors, the SSI Hall of Fame designation denotes integrity, ambition, innovation, humility, selflessness, and exceptional career achievement.

According to SSI, its Hall of Fame calls out those in the security/life-safety industry who have made the most significant contributions to the mission of protecting people and property. Mitch Reitman has been actively involved in local, state and national security trade associations, held leadership roles on boards with ESA, AIREF, Texas Burglar and Fire Alarm Association, and has experienced over two decades of setting a professional business standard within the electronic security industry.

In addition to leading Reitman Consulting Group, Mr. Reitman uses his industry expertise to strengthen and help the broader community.

“I am working with state and local security associations to establish scholarship programs for the children of first responders,” said Mr. Reitman. “I believe this is a great way for the industry to improve its relationship with the first responders, and it is very rewarding.”

Other SSI Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017 are Dan Budinoff, president of Stamford; Maurice Coleman, late founder and executive leader of ADEMCO; John Lombardi, CEO of Fishkill; and Fredrick Nilsson, vice president of the Americas for Axis Communications.

Serving as president of Reitman Consulting Group Inc., Mitch Reitman and his staff provide financial consulting, valuation, general accounting services, transactional services, tax compliance, and tax representation services to security companies in 23 states, Mexico, Canada and the EEC. He has participated in more than $750 million security industry transactions and prepared over 100 alarm company valuations during his career.

About SSI Industry Hall of Fame

Founded in 2004, the SSI Industry Hall of Fame now has 90 members, all of whom represent going above and beyond in professionalism and achievement. The SSI is a print and online publication that serves as the security industry’s premier technology and business source of trusted content, reaching over 50,000 professionals a month. The Hall of Fame 2017 information: http://www.securitysales.com/article/ssi_industry_hall_fame_class_2017.

About Reitman Consulting Group

With headquarters in southwest Fort Worth, Texas, Reitman Consulting Group Inc. provides transactional consulting and advisory services for the security and alarm industry. Reitman also assists clients with a variety of needs like accounting and operations assistance, tax compliance and tax representation, including fine tuning financial reporting capabilities and performing valuations for estate planning, divorces and dispute resolution. As well, Reitman supports business and corporate buyers and sellers, including representing security and integration companies in marketing their enterprises and completing transactions.For more information, contact Mitch Reitman at 817.698.9999 or email him: mreitman(at)sicc(dot)us. They are on the web at http://www.reitman.us.