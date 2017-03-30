Amica Insurance Shares Fire Safety Tips for Red Cross Month

John Solomon and Jessica Luby, from Amica Insurance's Hartford Regional Office, recently installed smoke alarms as part of the Red Cross' Ready 365 Home Fire Preparedness Campaign.

March is Red Cross Month, and Amica Insurance is sharing fire safety and prevention tips to highlight its partnership with the Red Cross Ready 365 Home Fire Preparedness Campaign.

On average, the Red Cross responds to about 66,000 disasters each year, the majority of which are home fires. That’s why it’s important to install smoke alarms on every level of the home and test the batteries once a month. Amica is also sharing the following fire safety tips from the Red Cross:



Keep items that can catch fire at least three feet away from anything that gets hot, such as space heaters.

Turn off portable heaters when leaving the room or going to sleep.

Stay in the kitchen when frying, grilling or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen, even for a short period of time, turn off the stove.

Develop a household fire escape plan, and practice the plan with family members twice a year.

If a fire does occur in the home, get out, stay out, and call for help.

The Home Fire Preparedness Campaign also sends Red Cross volunteers into communities to educate residents about fire safety and fire escape planning, as well as to install smoke alarms free of charge. Two employees from Amica’s Hartford Regional Office, John Solomon and Jessica Luby, recently participated in this initiative. (To learn more about volunteering opportunities, click here.)

“The American Red Cross does so much in our communities to help people, not only after significant disasters, but every day,” said Sean Welch, senior vice president in Amica’s corporate executive department and a Red Cross board member. “They respond to families in need after a devastating home fire, install free smoke alarms, provide CPR training, help military families and much more. The Red Cross’ mission has motivated my entire family to get involved, to volunteer and to support the great work they do. I'm very proud that Amica is such an avid champion of this incredible organization.”

About Ready 365

Ready 365 Giving Program members are businesses that value the local impact and global reach of the Red Cross; they want to deepen their commitment to our mission; and they are ready to help save lives every day of the year.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About Amica Insurance

Amica Mutual Insurance Co., the nation’s oldest mutual insurer of automobiles, was founded in 1907. The company, based in Lincoln, Rhode Island, is a national writer of auto, home, marine and umbrella insurance. Life coverage is available through Amica Life Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary. Amica employs more than 3,700 people in 44 offices across the country. For more information, visit Amica.com.

Media inquiries can be sent to MediaCenter(at)amica(dot)com.

Amica Media Center

Twitter: Amica

Facebook: Amica Mutual Insurance Co.