Location is an opportunity for marketers to drive growth and engagement, both through rich data capture on purchase behavior and from access to consumers when they are in the mindset to act"

The Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) today announced executives from Allstate, PepsiCo, Phillips Lighting, Choice Hotels, The Wendy’s Company and Volvo Cars USA will lead the roster for the MMA Location Leadership Forum: Making Mobile Moments Matter on April 5 in New York City.

Location is quickly becoming the holy grail of reaching consumers and driving business impact as the ultimate targeting tool, both enabled and optimized by mobile. By delivering the right message, to the right person at the right place and time, location based services allow brands to make every moment along the purchase funnel meaningful and actionable resulting in increased ROI for brands.

“Location is an opportunity for marketers to drive growth and engagement, both through rich data capture on purchase behavior and from access to consumers when they are in the mindset to act," explains Sheryl Daija, Chief Strategy Officer of the MMA. “As a defining characteristic of mobile, the person, the device and the place all intersect to the potential advantage of both the marketer and the consumer, and location can enhance other insights and strengthen the full mix.”

The one-day event is programmed by marketers for marketers, and will feature senior-level executives from across the mobile ecosystem with in-depth discussions of mobile’s transformative role in the customer journey Key topics will take a closer look at how location drives both intent and conversion, and what influences consumers to move from thought to purchase. Confirmed speakers to date include:



John Baronello, Director, Marketing Analytics, Allstate

Irene Pedruelo, Lead Strategist, TMI Strategy, DoSomething.org

Lucia Ying, Senior Brand Manager, Lipton, PepsiCo

Karen Gough, Vice President of Indoor Positioning Systems and Services, Philips Lighting

Joey Martin, Senior Director, eCommerce and Co-op Marketing, Choice Hotels International

Whitney Jones, SVP Data & Analysis, Publicis Groupe

John Militello, Director of Marketing, Volvo Cars USA

Brandon Rhoten, VP Advertising, Media and Digital, The Wendy’s Company

Dipanushu Sharma, Founder & CEO, xAd

Duncan McCall, CEO, PlaceIQ

The MMA leadership will also review some of the industry’s latest insights on location performance from the MMA’s Allstate SMoX research study as well as some core universal truths. With fact-based insights into mobile’s value in the marketing mix, attendees will leave with practical knowledge that will deliver tangible results and maximize the impact of their mobile investment.

MMA members and non-members are welcome to register for Mobile Location Leadership Forum here (special rates available for members). xAd serves as the event’s presenting sponsor. Those unable to attend are invited to follow @mmaglobal and join the conversation on Twitter (#MMAF2017).

About the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA)

The MMA is the world’s leading global non-profit trade mobile marketing association comprised of more than 800 member companies, from nearly fifty countries around the world. Our members hail from every faction of the mobile marketing ecosystem, including brand marketers, agencies, mobile technology platforms, media companies, operators and others. The MMA’s mission is to accelerate the transformation and innovation of marketing through mobile, driving business growth with closer and stronger consumer engagement. Anchoring the MMA’s mission are four core pillars; to cultivate inspiration by driving innovation for the Chief Marketing Officer; to build the mobile marketing capabilities for marketing organizations through fostering know-how and confidence; to champion the effectiveness and impact of mobile through research providing tangible ROI measurement; and to advocate for mobile marketers. Additionally, MMA industry-wide committees work collaboratively to develop and advocate global best practices and lead standards development.

Members include: 1-800-Flowers.com, Allstate, American Express, Bank Of America, Campbell’s, Chase, Chobani, Choice Hotels, Citi, Colgate-Palmolive, DataXu, Dunkin’ Brands, E*TRADE, Electronic Arts, ESPN, Facebook, Ford, Foursquare, Google, Havas, Hilton, iHeartMedia, InMobi, Johnson & Johnson, Krux, Marriott, MasterCard, McDonald’s, Mondelez, Nestle, OpenMarket, Pandora, Pfizer, Pinterest, PlaceIQ, Procter & Gamble, R/GA, RadiumOne, Razorfish, Samsung, SAP, Sears, Spotify, Starcom, The Coca-Cola Company, The Rubicon Project, The Weather Company, T-Mobile, TUNE, Ubimo, Unilever, Verve, VEVO, Vibes, Visa, Walmart, Wendy’s, xAd , Zurich and many more. The MMA’s global headquarters are located in New York with regional operations Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM). For more information about the MMA please visit http://www.mmaglobal.com.