Vegas Jets, America’s newest private jet travel company, today launched a 30 day “$500 off” promotion for all new “Private Class” sign ups, who will receive a $500 discount off their next travel booking made on Vjet.co. Upgrade your travel experience from first class to Vegas Jets “Private Class.”

“Private Class” offers the ultimate stress-free and fun travel experience. No lineups. No need for lounges, as we whisk you right to your own aircraft. Customers that sign up to “Private Class” have the ability to earn points on their flight bookings, access to the best private jet travel packages, and the ability to create their own personal profile and set their travel preferences, ensuring a personalized Vegas Jet experience. “Private Class” members will soon be able to avail of special discounts and offers, and exclusive early access to flash sales. It’s all free. No membership fees guaranteed.

To claim your $500 flight voucher simply:



Log on to Vjet.co

Create a “Private Class” profile via the ‘Join Private Class’ tab on the top right

Enter personal info and preferences

Book a flight after completing profile – flight to be booked before 26th September 2017

Receive $500 discount off your next flight – a Voucher/Reward will be emailed to you.

Complete flights before 15th December 2017

Vegas Jets continuously aims to improve its high touch digital offering for its “Private Class” travelers.

Vegas Jets’ Thomas Schneider said:

“We are sad to see Virgin America go and in particular their legendary first class service. So we invite all Virgins to try Vegas Jets “Private Class” and enjoy white glove service, and a personalized Vegas Jet experience. As part of our “Sign Up & Save” promotion, all new members who join “Private Class” and book a flight will receive a $500 discount off their next Vegas Jets booking. This exclusive offer is only available until midnight (24:00hrs) on Sunday, 30th April, so customers should log on, sign up and save even more today.”

Sign up here: https://vjet.co/privateclass

Editor’s Note: Vegas Jets is not a direct or indirect air carrier. All Vegas Jets-booked flights are operated by Part 135 Air Carriers. $500 voucher cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions, one voucher per person/per booking, voucher is issued after you complete your first flight with us.

PROMOTION TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

https://vjet.co/privateclass-promo-terms

