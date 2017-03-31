Sweet Magnolia Tours Announces New Savannah, Georgia, Tour Package

Sweet Magnolia Tours

Sweet Magnolia Tours, a full-service tour operator with offices in Nashville and Memphis is delighted to announce the addition of the two-night “Savannah Focus Package” to its roster of southern tour options.

Guests can enjoy two nights in Savannah’s Historic District Quality Inn, Staybridge Suites, Homewood Suites, DoubleTree, or Hilton Garden Inn. Guests may also opt for two nights in Midtown’s Fairfield Inn. All taxes and handling fees are included in package pricing. The thoughtful tour also includes:

Horse Drawn Carriage Ghost Tour

Paddlewheel Riverboat Dinner Cruise

Historic Trolley 90-minute tour with on/off privileges

Two Museum Combo – Davenport House and Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum

Picturesque Savannah is situated along Georgia’s southern coast, separated from South Carolina by the Savannah River. The city is known for its beautifully manicured public parks such as the 30-acre Forsyth Park, its abundant horse-drawn carriages, and stunning antebellum architecture. The walkable historic district is peppered with cobblestoned squares, majestic oak trees draped in Spanish moss, and landmarks like the Gothic-Revival Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist.

“With us, hospitality isn’t just a goal, it’s part of our heritage,” said Dawn Evans of Sweet Magnolia Tours. “Savannah is so beautiful and has such a rich legacy that we wanted to develop a two-day tour that captures both the history and the romance of an iconic Southern city.”

Sweet Magnolia’s new Savannah Focus Package tour joins the company’s other city tours like the Nashville, Memphis, Tupelo, and New Orleans vacation packages.

About Sweet Magnolia Tours

For more than 20 years, Sweet Magnolia Tours have helped individuals, groups, couples, and families make sweet Southern Memories. The company takes a personal approach to working with clients to develop and deliver southern tours that exceed expectations. Sweet Magnolia Tours is a full-service southern tour operator offering complete tour planning for groups and individuals. The company specializes in customized itineraries featuring a wide variety of hotel choices, attraction tickets, meal planning, and step-on guide services.