Arteris Inc., the innovative supplier of silicon-proven commercial system-on-chip (SoC) interconnect IP, today announced that Ethertone Technologies has licensed Arteris FlexNoC interconnect IP for use in enterprise storage controllers and networking processors.

“Our development team chose Arteris FlexNoC interconnect IP because of its ease-of-use and on-chip data protection features,” said Tao Zhong, VP of IC Design at Ethertone Technologies. “Using FlexNoC will allow us to get to market faster with higher performing products that meet stringent reliability requirements.”

“Ethertone’s use of Arteris IP is an example of an inventive development team licensing best-in-class IP to be able to innovate faster and offer more value than competing companies,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris. “We are pleased that the Ethertone team has chosen to rely on Arteris FlexNoC IP as the communications backbone of their SoCs.”

About Istuary Innovation Group & Ethertone Technologies

Istuary Innovation Group is a Canadian technology company with a mission to connect local technology to global markets through glocalization for sustainable innovation. Headquartered in Vancouver, Istuary Innovation Group is led by founder and chairman, Ethan Sun and focuses on identifying and filling technology gaps in foreign markets by leveraging Canada’s world class design and engineering talent. The company specializes in high-barrier technologies, moving from digital solutions to intelligent solutions. Istuary Innovation Group now operates in 3 countries, 24 cities, employing 1500 employees worldwide. For more information visit http://www.istuary.com.

EtherTone Technologies Inc. incubated from Istuary platform, is a pioneering company that works on innovative technologies for enterprise/data center networking and security solutions. Its innovative Secure SDN Network Processor can offer the most effective and complete next generation security platform for enterprise customers and data centers. The team consists of seasoned Silicon and Firmware and security experts with strong industrial experiences.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides system-on-chip (SoC) interconnect IP and tools to accelerate SoC semiconductor assembly for a wide range of applications. Rapid semiconductor designer adoption by customers such as Samsung, Huawei / HiSilicon, Mobileye, Altera (Intel), and Texas Instruments has resulted in Arteris being the only semiconductor IP company to be ranked in the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists in 2012 and 2013. Customer results obtained by using the Arteris product line include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. More information can be found at http://www.arteris.com.

