Heidelberg Instruments GmbH is a leader in the design, development, and production of maskless lithography systems. The company today announced the receipt of a purchase order from a multi-national Japanese-based technology company: subject of the contract is an advanced DWL 8000 system with sophisticated gray scale exposure capability.

“Gray scale lithography technology is used to produce three-dimensionally structured material surfaces: they can be complex or irregular, smoothly contoured or discontinuously shaped. These surfaces are crucial in many applications involving modern optical systems,” explains Alexander Forozan, Head of Global Sales and Business Development at Heidelberg Instruments. “We implemented gray scale lithography in our maskless lithography systems over 17 years ago, and through the years have refined this technology in our commercially-based systems. This order is a significant step to reinforce our position as a global leader in production of direct write systems for applications in gray scale lithography.”

About Heidelberg Instruments, GmbH: With an installation base of over 750 systems in more than 50 countries, Heidelberg Instruments Mikrotechnik GmbH is a world leader in production of high-precision laser and maskless lithography systems. Some of the most prestigious universities and industry leaders use these powerful and flexible systems: in research, development and industrial applications for direct writing and photomask production. Heidelberg Instruments laser lithography systems are employed in the areas of MEMS, BioMEMS, nanotechnology, ASICS, TFT, displays, micro optics, and many other related applications.