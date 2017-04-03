Charter Global Launches Oracle JD Edwards Mobile Apps at Collaborate17

“Collaborate17 offers the ideal environment to launch and demonstrate our innovative digital solutions for Oracle JD Edwards Enterprise One users.” - Anil Koul, SVP for Charter Global Digital Solutions.

Charter Global (http://www.charterglobal.com), an IT staffing and services company based in Atlanta, GA, is launching its innovative Oracle JD Edwards digital solutions at Collaborate17 in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort April 2-6. Charter Global's JD Edwards apps market, which uses Oracle MCS and native apps, will be featured in a vendor awareness session led by Charter Global SVP of Digital Solutions, Anil Koul, on Wednesday, April 5.

“The Collaborate17 conference for OAUG (Oracle application users group) offers the ideal environment to launch and demonstrate our digital solutions for Enterprise One users,” said Anil Koul, SVP for Charter Global Digital Solutions. “We were fortunate to be invited to speak this year, especially with our lineup of innovative JDE apps. In our session, we’ll give an overview of the apps functions to demonstrate their high performing business value.”

The Charter Global Oracle JD Edwards App Library includes over 30 innovative native mobile apps covering JD Edwards business processes for areas such as Purchase Order Creation, Purchase Order Approval, and Purchase Order Receipt. With Charter Global’s pre-built native mobile apps, based on Oracle Mobile Cloud Service Platform, Oracle JD Edwards clients experience transformation of their enterprise business processes within weeks rather than months. Learn more at http://www.charterglobal.com/products/oracle-jd-edwards/.

Charter Global’s experienced ERP team offers end-to-end digital solutions and consulting services for Oracle JD Edwards and SAP platforms. The company has an established Fortune 1000 customer base and was recently recognized on the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies list.

Collaborate 2017, the premier Oracle users group conference, meets April 2-6 in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Anil Koul, Charter Global SVP of Digital Solutions, will present an overview and demo of Charter Global’s Oracle JD Edwards apps in a vendor awareness session -- Digital Transformation of JD Edwards Using Oracle MCS and Native Apps -- in the User Experience and Mobile Track on Wednesday, April 5 at 4:15pm PDT. Learn more at https://app.attendcollaborate.com/event/member?item_id=5998956.

About Charter Global

Charter Global drives innovation in IT projects and business operations by defining strategy and providing consulting, digital solutions, custom development, and skilled resources. Its team of over 850 IT professionals delivers industry leading solutions in cloud technologies, open source, DevOps, mobility, CRM, ecommerce, SAP, and Oracle JD Edwards platforms. The company has an established client base of mid-size and Fortune 1000 companies including NCR, Macy’s, LexisNexis, and AT&T. Through its proven processes and skilled resources, Charter Global has improved clients’ IT operations with a more rapid ramp up, scalable resources, and shorter implementation timelines. Learn more at http://www.CharterGlobal.com.