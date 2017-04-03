The Beryl Institute Announces 14 New Patient Experience Board Members

The members of our boards and councils play an essential role in not only guiding the direction and focus of The Beryl Institute, but also are leaders who are shaping the global conversation on the healthcare experience.

Strengthening its dedication to the growth of the patient experience across the continuum of care, The Beryl Institute welcomes new members to its Executive Board and Advisory Board. Representing both global and cross-continuum points of view, these individuals convey invaluable insight and knowledge to help propel the Institute forward as the global community of practice for experience improvement. These boards, alongside the Institute's Global Patient and Family Advisory Council and Resource Advisory Council, give critical and thoughtful direction to the organization.

Executive board members advise the Institute on strategy, growth opportunities and future plans, and provide valuable insight into market and industry trends. New executive board members include:



Rick Evans, SVP and Chief Experience Officer, New York Presbyterian Hospital, New York, N.Y.

Sven Gierlinger, Chief Experience Officer, Northwell Health, New Hyde Park, N.Y.

Sara Laskey, MD, VP and Chief Experience Officer, The MetroHealth System, Cleveland, O.H.

CJ Merrill, MSN, RN, CPXP, Patient Experience Officer, Mission Health System, Asheville, N.C.

Bernard Roberson, Corporate Director, Service Excellence, Phoebe Putney Health System, Albany, G.A.

Sean Rodriguez, Chief Experience Officer and System VP of Healthcare Consumer Engagement, Hartford HealthCare, Hartford, C.T.

Gierlinger and Merrill previously served on the Institute’s advisory board.

Advisory board members ensure the Institute maintains its focus on the topics of greatest importance to healthcare leaders and has a finger on the pulse of the critical issues influencing patient experience efforts. New advisory board members include:

Rachel Biblow, Senior Director of Patient and Family Services, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, P.A.

Janet “Dexter” Borrowman, CPXP, Director National Care Experience Improvement, Kaiser Permanente, Oakland, C.A.

Nancy Corcoran Davidoff, Executive VP, Chief Experience Officer, Hackensack Meridian Health Network, Red Bank, N.J.

Bryanna Gallaway, CPXP, Director, Service Excellence, Stanford Health Care, Stanford, C.A.

Kevin Hill, CPXP, Manager, Office of Patient and Family Experience, Vidant Health, Greenville, N.C.

Jason Phibbs, CPXP, Director, Patient Experience, TriHealth, Cincinnati, O.H.

Walter Rojenko, CPXP, Director, Patient, Family & Community Experience, St. Joseph's Health Centre, Ontario, Canada

Char Ryan, CPXP, Patient Experience and Employee Engagement Officer, Keck Hospital of USC, Los Angeles, C.A.

“The members of our boards and councils play an essential role in not only guiding the direction and focus of the Institute, but also are leaders who are shaping the global conversation on the healthcare experience. We are honored to have such a respected group of individuals committed to our work and the experience movement overall,” said Jason Wolf, PhD, CPXP, President of The Beryl Institute.

To view the full list of members and learn more about The Beryl Institute’s Patient Experience boards and councils, visit: http://www.theberylinstitute.org/?page=BOARDSCOUNCILS

