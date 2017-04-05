DermaTouch RN Now Offers the Dermal Filler VOLBELLA® XC

DermaTouch RN is excited to announce that they now offer JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA® XC. Patients treated with VOLBELLA® XC have the opportunity to walk away with fuller lips and softer lines around the mouth. Off-label, the filler can be used to increase volume in the under eye area, as well, but only when provided by a skilled and qualified practitioner.

Renee Moschitto, Founder of DermaTouch RN shared, "We're excited that VOLBELLA XC has been released to the market. Because it's a thinner product when compared to other fillers, we don't see the bumpiness that can sometimes occur with thicker fillers; it's easier to work with to create a smooth appearance for the lips and around the mouth, as well as under the eyes. VOLBELLA is also great for those who are trying filler in the lip and mouth areas for the first time, because it adds volume, but not quite as much va-voom as thicker fillers can. And even though it's a thinner product, making it easier to work with, it has still been shown to last for up to a year, similar to thicker fillers."

JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA® XC is an FDA approved prescription for use in the periorial rhytids and lips. Per Juvederm.com 80% of people treated with VOLBELLA experienced improved satisfaction with their lip area one year later, and 75% of people experienced improved satisfaction with their vertical lip lines one year later. JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA® XC is unique when compared to other dermal fillers because it has been customized with a lower HA concentration, yet it still gives the long-lasting results patients and healthcare providers have come to experience and expect from the JUVÉDERM® collection of fillers. VOLBELLA® XC is also formulated with proprietary filler technology, VYCROSS®, which blends different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid to support the gel's duration.

DermaTouch RN offers the full collection of JUVEDERM Dermal Fillers, including JUVÉDERM® XC, JUVÉDERM® ULTRA XC, AND JUVÉDERM VOLUMA® XC. To remain up-to-date with DermaTouch RN's specials and new products and services, visit https://www.facebook.com/dermatouchrn.

About DermaTouch RN

DermaTouch RN just celebrated their 10-year anniversary as a State-of-the-Art Aesthetic and Wellness Center led by industry expert and Founder, Renee Moschitto. With the latest skin care treatments, technology, and ongoing education and training, DermaTouch RN has a wide-variety of services to meet anti-aging and skin care needs. DermaTouch's team includes some of the top Aesthetic Injectors in Texas, an Advanced Botox Injector, and some serve as trainers for Allergan, the producer of Juvederm and Botox. They take the time to understand the needs of their patients while carefully structuring a wellness plan to meet those needs. It's not about pushing product, but about getting the client the results they desire as effectively and cost-efficiently as possible.

For more information about DermaTouch RN and their dermal fillers, visit http://www.dermatouchrn.com.