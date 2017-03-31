Rigaku MiniFlex Benchtop X-ray diffraction instrument

Rigaku Corporation will be presenting its diverse range of X-ray analytical instrumentation at the 2017 American Association of Pharmaceutical Geologists (AAPG) Annual Convention & Exhibition (ACE) taking place at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, April 2-6, 2017.

X-ray analysis techniques are routinely employed in geological research. Rigaku offers solutions suitable for a range of applications in geology and petroleum and petrochemicals, including a complete range of X-ray diffraction (XRD) and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) instruments and components for the determination of composition of geological materials and elemental analysis of crude oil and petroleum products. Rigaku will represent its lines of benchtop X-ray diffraction and wavelength dispersive X-ray fluorescence (WDXRF) spectrometers at Booth # 1415.

On display at the exhibition will be the fifth generation Rigaku MiniFlex benchtop XRD instrument. The MiniFlex is a general purpose X-ray diffractometer that can perform qualitative and quantitative analysis of polycrystalline materials. Ideally suited for fast-paced XRD analyses, the MiniFlex delivers speed and sensitivity through innovative technology enhancements, such as the optional D/teX high speed detector coupled with the new higher power X-ray source and a state-of-the-art graphite monochromator paired with a standard scintillation counter to maximize sensitivity by optimizing signal-to-noise ratios.

More information about the MiniFlex benchtop X-ray diffractometer is available at http://www.myminiflex.com.

To learn more about about geological and mineralogical analysis solutions from Rigaku, visit http://www.rigaku.com/industry/geology..

