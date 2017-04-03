The award is given to the practitioners within a non-vendor organization in recognition of the business value and technical excellence they have achieved in the design and implementation of an outstanding data governance program
The Data Governance Professionals Organization (DGPO) has announced Vanguard as the winner of the 2017 Data Governance Best Practice Award. TIAA and Dun & Bradstreet were selected as finalists.
Joel Lutz, Head of Enterprise Data Governance and Privacy, said, "Vanguard is honored to receive this award, reflecting the dedicated—and sometimes unseen—work of crew members around the globe. Investing in core infrastructure capabilities, such as data governance, is part of our commitment to serving clients now and in the emerging digital arenas so it’s great to receive an award showing the value of those investments coming to fruition."
Lead Judge, Michele Koch from Navient, said, "Joel Lutz and his Data Governance team at Vanguard are very deserving winners of the 2017 Data Governance Best Practice Award. Their submission clearly demonstrated and quantified all the characteristics of a strong enterprise Data Governance Program that addresses their company’s business drivers."
The award will be formally presented at the Data Governance and Information Quality Conference on June 14, 2017 in San Diego, CA.
About the Data Governance Best Practice Award
Each submission is judged on responses to the following:
- Business need(s) being addressed
- Approach used to design, develop and implement the program
- Scope and depth of the Data Governance Program as well as program longevity
- Data governance defined roles and responsibilities
- Communications and marketing approaches
- Policies, procedures and processes established
- Program metrics and business value provided
Judges of the 2017 Award were:
- Anne Buff, SAS, VP of Communications, DGPO
- Barbara Deemer, Navient, DGPO Charter Member
- Michele Koch, Navient, VP of Membership, DGPO
- John Ladley, First San Francisco Partners, DGPO Advisor
- Janet Lichtenberger, Walgreens, DG Best Practices Leader, DGPO
- Sal Passariello, Knowledgent, Treasurer, DGPO
- Gwen Thomas, IFC/World Bank Group, DGPO Advisor
The DGPO Data Governance Best Practice Award is sponsored by the DGIQ Conference and TDAN.com