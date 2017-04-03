Comm Solutions Named One of 2017 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN®

“It is a great achievement to once again be included in CRN’s annual Tech Elite 250 this year,” said Paul Black, CEO of Comm Solutions. “The hard work of our technical team continues to enable us to support leading solutions & best in class technologies."

Comm Solutions announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Comm Solutions to its 2017 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list honors an exclusive group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology vendors, scaled to their company size.

To compile the annual list, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have obtained these elite designations—which enable them to deliver premium products, services and customer support—are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

The knowledge and expertise of our technical services team is why many of our clients choose Comm Solutions and that is why we dedicate more than 20% of our engineering resources to training and certifications. It is our goal to guarantee that our technical engineering team is able to architect and implement the best of breed solutions that we endorse, as well as recommend the technology that most suits our clients.

“This exclusive, ambitious group of solution providers boasts some of the most advanced IT certifications available from top technology suppliers,” said Robert Faletra, CEO, The Channel Company. “They have adapted impressively to major changes in the IT channel, especially the shift to a more services-driven market, by expanding their skill sets and sharpening both their technical and customer service expertise. Congratulations to our 2017 list, whose robust investment in their organizations has earned them yet another elite designation—the CRN Tech Elite 250.”

“It is a great achievement to once again be included in CRN’s annual Tech Elite 250 this year,” said Paul Black, CEO of Comm Solutions. “Much of our success is due to our professional services team whose real world experience allows us to provide the best solutions and service to our clients. The hard work and training of our technical team continues to enable us to support leading solutions and best in class technologies.”

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at http://www.crn.com/techelite250.

About Comm Solutions

Comm Solutions, an Optiv company, is an end-to-end technology solutions provider specializing in the design, development, deployment, and support of enterprise level solutions for security, infrastructure and storage in the corporate, education and healthcare markets. Our goal is to work with our clients to help them identify what is best for their architecture and the needs of their company.

Comm Solutions maintains excellent alliances with “Best in Class” technology vendors, to see a full list of our partners please visit our website. The highly skilled and certified specialists at Comm Solutions understand how to leverage these technologies to shorten deployment cycles. As advocates for clients, Comm Solutions strategically aligns their clients’ business and IT objectives to provide the best overall value and ROI on technology deployments. http://www.commsolutions.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com

