Hanover Research (Hanover), a leading provider of market intelligence and related analytics, has announced the release of its annual K-12 Education Industry Trend Report. The report contains an analysis of more than 700 research projects completed in 2016 on behalf of more than 300 K-12 education organizations to predict the top research trends for 2017.

“Our experience completing customized research for a broad cross-section of school districts, regional education agencies, state departments of education, and private independent schools gives us unique perspective into the concerns and priorities facing these organizations,” said Anil Prahlad, chief content officer, Hanover Research. “This year’s analysis revealed many pressing challenges for school administrators, including pressure to improve student achievement, the need to accomplish more with fewer resources, and concerns with recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers.”

Key trends forecasted in the report include:



Continued teacher shortages drive states to rethink recruitment and retention strategies.

Dynamic and complex social issues focus attention on fostering positive school climates.

Employer demand for computer programing skills drives further integration of Computer Science into K-12 curricula.

Heightened attention on English Learners encourages development and accountability.

The analysis also revealed that K-12 administrators are increasingly focused on curricula quality, with every department included in the analysis prioritizing that area more than any other. The report found that departments most frequently address the issue of curricula quality by either examining instructional integrity or analyzing ways to bolster curricula quality through the efficient use of resources.

“We’re finding that superintendents, heads of schools, and other senior-level administrators are being confronted by a unique combination of challenges and this environment of extreme uncertainty is coupled with increasing accountability, from local, state, and federal viewpoints,” said Sid Phillips, chief growth officer, Hanover Research. “The good news is that, because many districts are experiencing similar challenges, there is an opportunity for them to learn from one another’s approaches or take full advantage of data they are collecting through different programs and initiatives intended to support student growth. By analyzing the research priorities that Hanover was asked to help drive across the last year and forecasting upcoming trends, this report provides much needed guidance to district leaders who are responsible for navigating new and unprecedented challenges.”

