GSW Reaches 10 Year Anniversary of DTIO Engine

In March of 2007, Georgia SoftWorks launched their GSW DTIO Engine. Globally recognized for their development of the GSW Telnet Server and SSH Server for Windows, GSW developed the DTIO Engine to boost the performance and increase the session count of their Telnet and SSH Sever.

“Our DTIO Engine was developed to provide significant performance improvements and a higher number of sessions on a server than previously possible due to processing bottlenecks and CPU limitations,” said Matt Kittrell of Georgia SoftWorks. “It also allows the Bell to work on the RF Device, rather than on the server.”

The GSW DTIO Engine is an add-on component that intercepts a specific set of terminal input/output operating system calls initiated by an application through a specialized high-performance interface within the GSW Universal Terminal Server. Since launching in 2007, the GSW DTIO Engine has proved powerful and effective.

“We have screenshots where we connected over 2500 sessions on an individual telnet server,” said Kittrell. “Our Telnet Sever has maintained unmatched reliability, features and security. Offering the DTIO as an add-on sets it even farther apart from others.”

Georgia SoftWorks is a software development company based in Georgia, USA that has received worldwide recognition for their development of the GSW UTS, their Telnet Server and SSH Server for Windows. The GSW UTS is used in the most rigorous and demanding industrial environments. The GSW Telnet Server for Windows is excellent with mobile devices in RFID, RF Terminal, barcode scanners and other data collection environments.

About Georgia SoftWorks:

Established in 1991, Georgia SoftWorks is a privately held software development company recognized for creating high performance data communications, system and telecommunications applications. Georgia SoftWorks has obtained a worldwide presence with its industrial SSH/Telnet Server for Microsoft Windows. GSW’s long-term commitment to SSH/Telnet has led to the pioneering of major features such as Session Shadowing, Session Monitoring, Graceful Termination, Automatic Logon, Logon Scripting and more recently Team Services technology which allows mobile device users to transfer, swap, share and recover mobile device sessions. GSW has also provided the very first SSH Server to provide Digital Certificate Authentication with a Internet Information Server (IIS) like certificate-to-user account mapping. This includes ‘One-to-one’ and ‘Many-to-one’ mapping methods and also supports certificate trust lists (CTL).