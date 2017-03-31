NAS Insurance Introduces Cyber Insurance for Individuals

NAS’ Personal CyberPlus provides unique coverage for the growing cyber risks to individuals and families.

NAS Insurance today announced the launch of a new cyber insurance product for individuals. Available as an add-on product for homeowners’ insurance policies, NAS’ Personal CyberPlus provides unique coverage for the growing cyber risks to individuals and families.

“With the increasing threat of ransomware viruses on personal computers, Smart TVs, and other internet-connected devices, we recognize the need to protect individuals from a range of cyber-related threats,” remarked Matt Sherman, NAS’ Senior Vice President of Reinsurance and Programs. “Our carrier partners, eager to meet the needs of their policyholders, are pursuing solutions that enhance their personal lines insurance offerings. Given NAS’ extensive experience in commercial cyber coverage, a personal lines cyber product is a natural extension of our expertise.”

NAS’ Personal CyberPlus goes beyond typical identity theft expense coverage to cover cyber bullying, cyber extortion, wire transfer fraud, and breach notification costs. In addition, Personal Cyber Plus covers legal expenses to defend against lawsuits alleging liability for a privacy breach or cyber bullying.

“As our lives are more connected, cyber threats are ever more present,” adds Natalie Kelly, NAS’ Senior Vice President of Claims. “Expenses incurred by victims of cyber bullying, for example, can be devastating. In addition to the emotional toll of cyber bullying, the counseling expenses, lost wages, or even the costs to switch schools can add up quickly. And, as wire transfer fraud schemes become more sophisticated, individuals are more likely to be victimized by cyber criminals and incur significant losses.”

At its core, Personal CyberPlus from NAS is a unique insurance product that provides expense reimbursement for a broad range of cyber-related threats.

NAS Insurance, a leading cyber insurance underwriter, is a full-service specialty insurance underwriting manager providing innovative solutions in product development, underwriting, marketing, risk management, and claims handling for a suite of specialty products that are distributed as both insurance and reinsurance solutions.

For more information about NAS Personal CyberPlus, contact:

Jeremy Barnett, Senior Vice President Marketing

NAS Insurance Services

818.382.6116