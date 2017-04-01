Choosing an agent is as important as the home you buy. There are many great agents in the DC metro area but not all of them can save you a ton of money when buying or selling a home

Khalil Alexander El-Ghoul, principal broker at Glass House Real Estate has been honored by Northern Virginia Magazine in their March 2017 list of Top Real Estate Agents. Published each year, this list includes the top agents within Northern Virginia based on sales volume, client satisfaction and more. As a local agent since 2005, Khalil and the team at Glass House are thrilled to be featured in the March issue of Northern Virginia as well as listed on their website under Top Real Estate Agents 2017. Northern Virginia Magazine is a trusted resource for residents seeking to stay up to date on their community and find the best professionals local to their area.

“Choosing an agent is as important as the home you buy. There are many great agents in the DC metro area but not all of them can save you a ton of money when buying or selling a home. I’m excited to spread the word about our modern real estate process at Glass House” says Khalil El-Ghoul.

About Glass House Real Estate: Khalil Alexander El-Ghoul of Glass House Real Estate has been featured in the Washington Post, NBC News, and several other publications for his innovative efforts to fundamentally change the way Real Estate is done. Call Khalil for a confidential and no obligation conversation to see if we could work well together. At Glass House, we are great at what we do and will save you money along the way, it’s that simple.