CoEnterprise, a B2B software and professional services company based in New York City, announced today they have received the “Outstanding B2B Business Partner of the Year” award from IBM. The honor was presented at IBM InterConnect in Las Vegas, the premier conference for cloud education and skill development.

The award recognizes IBM Business Partners based on several measures of execution including new license revenue attainment, SaaS reseller program participation, new license revenue, and technical certifications.

"We are truly honored to be awarded IBM B2B Partner of the Year two years running," said Michael Rabinowitz, Founder of CoEnterprise. "Everyone at CoEnterprise works very hard in partnership with IBM to bring value to our clients. It’s part of our DNA. We don’t just sell technology to companies, we listen to them, implement solutions to meet their business needs, and work hand-in-hand with them to solve problems. This award tells us we succeeded and that you value our partnership as much as we value yours. Thank you IBM!”

The award was presented to CoEnterprise by Susan Reynolds, Vice President, Partner Ecosystem, Watson Customer Engagement and Adriana Robinson, Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Supply Chain Solutions, IBM Watson Customer Engagement.

CoEnterprise is the only IBM Business Partner to earn points in every category of measurement and the only IBM Watson Supply chain award winner within the Watson Customer Engagement brand.

Founded on the premise of providing exceptional software and services, CoEnterprise focuses on extending the traditional value of B2B solutions. One way they are doing that is with Syncrofy, their groundbreaking B2B solution. Syncrofy extends the IBM B2B product portfolio with self-service tools that enable businesses to work directly with their EDI data.

