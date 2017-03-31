Innovative selection assessment provides organizations with actionable data to fill the gap between the résumé and the interview.

PXT Select™, the market's newest selection assessment, empowers organizations with a simple, human, and smart approach to hiring. The PXT Select assessment equips organizations with the power to make smarter hiring decisions based on objective data rather than impressions.

This new selection assessment goes beyond traditional hiring tactics to fill the gap between the résumé and interview. It measures a candidate's thinking style, behaviors, and interests, and pairs these results with intuitive, job- and candidate-specific interview questions, giving organizations a meaningful edge in their hiring process. Employers can use this insight to match the right people with positions that will allow them to grow and excel.

"Great organizations know that success begins with hiring the right people," says Scott Allison, Vice President and Brand Director at Wiley. "With PXT Select, hiring and developing the right people just got easier. The assessment results equip organizations with insight and actionable data about candidates to confidently hire and develop their teams."

Powered by the latest advancements in assessment technology, this powerful solution provides hiring managers with a suite of reports that will help them select, onboard, coach, and develop people at any level of an organization.

PXT Select is available exclusively through the PXT Select Authorized Partner network.

PXT Select makes the very human decisions about hiring simpler and smarter. Combining over 20 years of research with powerful assessment technology, PXT Select and its intuitive suite of reports help fill the gap between the résumé and the interview. This powerful selection assessment provides organizations with actionable objective data about candidates and employees in a simple to understand format that helps them to interview better and hire smarter. Learn more at http://www.PXTSelect.com.

Wiley, a global company, helps people and organizations develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders.