Johannesburg born recording artist, Ross Jack, is set to unleash his unique brand of hip-hop in North America with the release of his new album, ‘Self Medicated,’ which is due out Friday, April 28th, 2017 on Radikal Records. After establishing himself in the industry as a prodigious beat-maker and producer for up and coming acts, Ross Jack decided to step out from the background and in front of the mic, releasing his mix-tape album, ‘Notes from the Wild’ in 2013. The album took the South African music scene by storm as single after single topped the national radio charts, with six singles in rotation making it into the 5FM Top 5 and two of them hitting the #1 spot. Now, Ross Jack returns with his strongest work to date, ‘Self Medicated.’

‘Self Medicated’ is a perfect blend of Ross Jack’s influences, taking the best sounds of Rap, RnB, Soul, Trip-Hop, and Pop to produce a unique style he refers to as “Stoner Pop.” Each track sees Ross Jack taking his creativity to the next level as his charismatic performance on the mic adapts to the album’s wide-range of production styles. From the chilled-out haunting vibes of “Fall,” to the irresistible high energy pop-rap anthem “Gold Plated,” followed up with the dancehall reggae vibes of “Burning Man,” the album’s diverse beats and production allow Ross to tackle a variety of emotions applying his own exciting sound.

One of the album’s musical highlights is its opener and lead single, entitled “Fear The Rush.” The single was co-written by Arrow Benjamin, the co-writer and artist on Naughty Boy’s 2015 Top 10 smash hit “Runnin’ (Lose It All)” which also featured pop icon Beyoncé, and produced by Pete Boxsta (Petite Meller, James Arthur). “Fear the Rush” combines soulful vocals with brooding instrumentals that showcases the melodic hip-hop that propelled Ross Jack top the charts in South-Africa. When speaking to South Africa’s People Magazine about the track, Ross stated “It is one of my favorite tracks because it just feels it so different! I love the almost out bass line and the mood. Feels like gospel rap to me.” The single’s music video is set to premiere next month. Watch the trailer for the “Fear The Rush” music video on YouTube.

Ross Jack succeeds by continuously blurring the lines between musical genres, creating an album that would appeal to fans of the electro-pop sounds of The Weeknd, and the smoked out swagger-filled bars of Mac Miller alike. Backed by lush production and massive hooks, ‘Self Medicated’ establishes Ross Jack as an artist to watch in 2017.

‘Self Medicated’ is available for pre-order on iTunes. The album will be available for digital purchase on all major platforms on Friday, April 28th. It will also be available for physical purchase at music retailers nationwide, on Amazon, Bandcamp and in the Radikal Records web-store. ‘Self Medicated’ will available to stream on all major streaming platforms.

Preview Ross Jack’s ‘Self Medicated’ on YouTube

About Radikal Records:

Established in 1990, and based just outside of NYC, Radikal Records is one of the United States’ leading independent record labels. In business for more than 25 years, they are focused on marketing, promoting, and distributing artists – not only to audiences in the USA, but also on a global basis to partners world-wide. Artists included on their roster over the years include: Kristian Nairn, Salt Ashes, 2 Unlimited, Zombie Nation, ATB, Yello, Schiller, Sinead O’Connor, Ayah Marar, and many others. For more information, visit: http://www.radikal.com