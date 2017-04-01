Mohr Partners Inc. (Mohr), a global corporate real estate advisory firm, today announced that Evonne Keene has joined the company as a Managing Director in its Dallas/Fort Worth headquarters office, and will be partnering with Rob Pipkin. Her focus will be on serving her existing corporate clients and building new business.

Evonne brings over 15 years of experience in tenant representation, brokerage, and corporate real estate to Mohr. “I am elated to see how my long-standing relationships have brought me full circle to where I really need to be, at Mohr, to provide the best service for all of my clients. I am very excited for my future with this amazing, innovative, and proven successful company.” says Evonne Keene.

Bob Shibuya, President of Mohr, adds “With Evonne’s substantial contributions to the industry and her deep understanding of tenant representation, I am delighted to welcome her to Mohr.”

Prior to Mohr, Evonne held the position of Principal at Transwestern where she began her career in 2002. Her area of practice includes tenant representation with a specialty in office real estate, completing hundreds of deals nationwide.

Evonne is a member of SIOR, Society of Industrial and Office Realtors, and is an active volunteer with several animal rescue groups in the DFW Metropolis.