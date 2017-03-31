If you are a small merchant or one of the biggest players in retail, this conference is for you.

Flourish: The Growth of Branded Currency Conference is slated to bring retail payment technology experts from around the world to Omaha, April 10-12, 2017. Over 40 National merchants and their representatives, 50+ payment technology service providers and numerous fintech and media organizations will be will be in attendance. Tickets are still available for the conference taking place at The DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Omaha, Nebraska at http://www.flourishomaha.com.

The conference will feature content targeted at the branded currency industry, which includes: gift card, promotional value, point-based programs, point of sale systems, loss prevention, fraud, and those who utilize these tools and programs. “If you are a small merchant or one of the biggest players in retail, this conference is for you. We are going to tackle the issues all merchants deal with: chargebacks, accepting new forms of tender, and understanding how to use forms of payment, like gift card and points, as marketing tools,” says show producer Holly Glowaty.

Flourish will kick-off with a Women in Payments reception on April 10th at 5pm. The reception is open to the public with purchase of a $17 ticket. Food, drinks and live music from Natalie Thomas are all included. Over 50 women have registered for the reception, and show producers only expect that to grow.

Conference content begins at 9:00am on Tuesday, April 11th with keynote Kate Vitasek: International authority on transformation and innovation through highly collaborative and strategic partnerships. “We are excited to start the conference off with a speaker who can really set the tone for the next 2 days. This industry requires great partnerships to create real innovation,” says Kristen Thiry, producer of Flourish. After the keynote, 2 full days of panel discussions, exhibits and one-on-one meetings begin. “We designed this show with 2 goals in mind. First, that all the content be useful and actionable. Second, that we create an environment where people can have productive meetings. We encourage anyone interested in attending to check out our agenda at flourishomaha.com and see all the exciting topics that will be covered.”

Full show passes can be purchased online now. One day tickets and special rates are available for small businesses, students and startups by emailing info(at)flourishomaha(dot)com.

About K+H Connection:

K+H Connection is a Chicago-based consulting company, focused on helping FinTech companies overcome the specific challenges of retailer adoption. Please visit http://www.khconnection.com for more information.

About Flourish: The Growth of Branded Currency:

Flourish: The Growth of Branded Currency is a new conference serving the Branded Currency Community. Design and Marketing for Flourish is done in partnership with the Gift Card Network. For more information on registration, sponsorship opportunities, accommodations and agenda topics please visit http://www.flourishomaha.com for Women in Payments reception tickets please visit http://www.flourishomaha.com/wip.