DoubleTree by Hilton Madison Wins Two Coveted Performance Awards

DoubleTree by Hilton Madison Hotel King Room

The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Downtown Madison was recently honored with two prestigious awards from Hilton Worldwide for outstanding hotel performance in 2016. The CARE Cup and Pride Awards are two of the top accolades that were presented to the hotel in March.

Winning the coveted CARE Cup is a goal that is at the top of the hotel's agenda each year. The DoubleTree has a CARE Committee, which is comprised of over 20 team members that volunteer and work to make a difference in the local community. In 2016, the hotel donated their time and resources to several different local agencies, such as the Ronald McDonald House, Habitat for Humanity, American Family Children's Hospital, Porchlight, Second Harvest Food Bank and other small community organizations. The award is presented semi-annually to the hotel that leads the brand in two categories, exceptional community service projects and guest satisfaction scores.

The Pride Award is given to the top ten performing hotels out of the 345 currently operating in the Americas. Guest survey satisfaction scores as well as the condition and cleanliness of the hotel rank the DoubleTree properties amongst their competition within the brand.

"We are humbled to accept these two prestigious honors," said Tom Ziarnik, General Manager. "We are committed to serving not only our hotel guests, but also our local Madison community. I am fortunate to have the pleasure of leading the best team of hospitality professionals in the nation."

Located at 525 West Johnson Street, the DoubleTree by Hilton Madison is situated in Downtown Madison near the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Kohl Center and State Street. The DoubleTree by Hilton provides every guest with complimentary parking and Internet, in addition to complimentary shuttle service to the Dane County Regional Airport and University of Wisconsin – Madison campus. The hotel is owned by Madison-based Neviaser Investments.

For more information, please visit us at: http://doubletree3.hilton.com/en/hotels/wisconsin/doubletree-by-hilton-hotel-madison-MSNDTDT/index.html or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.