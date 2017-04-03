FlexJobs Identifies 15 Companies Hiring Freelancers in 2017

"The industries that offer freelance gigs are growing in diversity, as are the type of positions that are compatible with freelance work," said Sara Sutton Fell, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs

According to a survey of over 3,000 professionals, 44 percent of workers expressed interest in freelance work as an appealing work schedule and 26 percent identified themselves as freelancers. To help freelancers searching for freelance job opportunities across a diverse range of industries, FlexJobs has identified fifteen companies that have had the highest volume of freelance job postings in the FlexJobs database since the beginning of 2017. The most common job categories for freelance jobs in the FlexJobs database include computer & IT, project management, accounting & finance, administrative and software development.

“As this list of companies and jobs demonstrate, the industries that offer freelance gigs are growing in diversity, as are the type of positions that are compatible with freelance work,” said Sara Sutton Fell, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs. “Advancements in technology have bolstered opportunities for people to explore options outside of the traditional model of work and as the workplace continues to transform, those options will continue to grow. And while millennials have certainly pushed the freelancing movement forward, we’ve seen interest in this style of working from across all generations; the common thread among them is a desire for work flexibility,” Sutton Fell concluded.

The freelance economy has grown to include fifty five million Americans, representing 35 percent of the total U.S. workforce. Thanks to freelancing, 77 percent of freelancers said they were able to achieve better balance between career and personal lives.

Fifteen companies, excluding staffing agencies, that have recruited for the most freelancers in the FlexJobs database since the beginning of 2017, plus examples of current freelance job listings, include:

1. CyraCom: Language Services



Mandarin-English Interpreter

ASL Interpreter

2. Haynes & Company: Research



In-field Quantitative Market Researcher (multiple locations)

3. LanguageLine Solutions: Language Services



Danish Telephone Interpreter

Vietnamese Telephone Interpreter

4. K12: Education



Teacher - CTE Business and Management

Computer Testing Proctor

5. Razorfish: Marketing



Creative Director

Senior Project Manager

6. EXL: Business



High Value Insurance Consultant (multiple locations)

7. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: Education



Curriculum Consultant

Sales Associate

8. Edmentum: Education



Virtual Teacher, Art

Virtual Teacher, Chemistry

9. Connections Education: Education



Social Studies Curriculum Writer/Subject Matter Expert

Astronomy Alignments Contractor

10. VIP PetCare: Animals & Wildlife



Relief Veterinarian (multiple locations)

11. US-Reports: Insurance



Insurance Premium Auditor

Loss Control Surveyor

12. About.com: News & Journalism



Content Manager

Guide - DIY Fashion

13. GreatAuPair: House & Family



Local Childcare Coordinator (multiple locations)

14. Shutterstock: E-commerce



Picture Editor

Vector-Illustration Reviewer

15. Sony Corporation of America: Entertainment



Senior Web Developer

Business Program Launch Manager

Commonly cited benefits of freelance work include having control over one’s schedule, workload and clients, as well as the freedom to work independently. Some tips to find freelance work include: develop and market a personal brand identity, launch a professional website, prioritize networking and generate business through self promotion and referrals. Successful freelancers will utilize multiple sources for finding gigs, insist on working with a contract and create a system for tracking income and payments.

For more information visit: https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/companies-hiring-freelancers-2017/

