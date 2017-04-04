The demand for fine art and collectibles insurance is considerable, and MiniCo is excited to work with a specialist such as Toole Insurance Agency.

MiniCo Insurance Agency, a program administrator, has developed and introduced to the company’s agency network a new platform that allows an agency’s customers and potential customers to obtain a quote, pay the premium, and receive an electronic insurance policy for their personal collections of fine art and collectibles.

Toole Insurance Agency, a recognized insurance specialist in fine art and collectibles, has partnered with MiniCo to utilize this new online tool to offer insurance products to their customers as well as anyone seeking fine art and collectibles insurance coverage. The direct quoting portal is available at http://www.fineartinsurance.com. The portal enables collectors to obtain premium quotations online in as little as 30 seconds for collections of fine art, memorabilia and many other items valued up to $1 million. Coverage of up to $250,000 for jewelry and watches is also available.

The MiniCo Collectibles Insurance program is offered nationwide in partnership with fine art insurance specialist AXA Art Americas Corporation, which offers tailor-made coverage solutions for private and corporate collections, museums, galleries and artists. AXA Insurance Company, which has been assigned a rating of “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best, underwrites the specialty policies. The program was launched in 2011 and distributed via independent insurance agents.

MiniCo President and CEO Mike Schofield said, “The demand for fine art and collectibles insurance is considerable, and MiniCo is excited to work with a specialist such as Toole Insurance Agency to provide them with a tool that makes it easy for their customers with collections to get a quick premium quotation and enhances customers’ experience with their agency.”

John Toole, President of Toole Insurance Agency, commented, “Toole Insurance focuses on providing the highest level of service to our clients while incorporating the latest technological innovations, and we are pleased to work with MiniCo to offer them a fast, efficient, user-friendly online portal to meet their fine art and collectibles insurance needs. Online quoting is available via our agency website as well as http://www.fineartinsurance.com.”

About MiniCo Insurance Agency, LLC

MiniCo Insurance Agency, LLC, was founded in 1974 as a provider of specialty insurance products and publications for the self-storage industry. Today the company is a program administrator offering multiple specialty property and casualty insurance products for a variety of unique industries and exposures. MiniCo Insurance Agency, LLC, the parent company of MiniCo Insurance Agency of Canada, Incorporated, is a member of the Aran Insurance Services Group. For more information, please visit http://www.minico.com.

About Toole Insurance Agency

The L.V. Toole Insurance Agency is dedicated to providing smart solutions for our clients’ risk management and insurance needs using 21st century resources with the same old fashioned service upon which we were founded in 1939. We specialize in providing customized solutions for property and liability risk including private collections of fine art, wine, memorabilia and other valuable items. For more information, please visit http://www.tooleinsurance.com.