A noted economist will visit Hood College on April 5 to discuss the economic implications of the new administration’s policies.

Anirban Basu, J.D., will give his talk, “Markets, He Wrote: Looking for Clues into the Economy’s Direction,” at 5:30 p.m. in Hodson Auditorium in Rosenstock Hall. His presentation will provide detailed discussions of global, national and regional economies using the most up-to-date data available. He will give special attention to critical elements of economic life, including the performance of financial, labor, and real estate markets.

Basu is chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group, Inc., an economic and policy consulting firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with offices in Pennsylvania and Indonesia. The firm provides strategic analytical services to energy suppliers, law firms, medical systems, government agencies and real estate developers among others.

Basu is chair of the Maryland Economic Development Commission and the Baltimore County Economic Advisory Committee. He is also the chief economist to Associated Builders and Contractors and chief economic adviser to the Construction Financial Management Association. He lectures at Johns Hopkins University in global strategy. In both 2007 and 2016, the Daily Record newspaper selected him as one of Maryland’s 50 most influential people. The Baltimore Business Journal named him one of the region’s 20 most powerful business leaders in 2010.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in foreign service at Georgetown University, a master’s in public policy from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, a master’s in economics from the University of Maryland, College Park, and a juris doctorate at the University Of Maryland School Of Law.

Basu’s lecture is the latest installment of the La Fleur Management Lecture Series, sponsored by Bruce La Fleur, a Hood College MBA alumnus. This event is sponsored by the Hood Department of Economics and Business Administration. For more information, please contact Anita Jose at ajose(at)hood.edu or 301-696-3691.