This Cinco de Mayo (May 5th), foodies can celebrate the Mexican culture at home with a traditional antojitos (snack) recipe courtesy of Frida restaurant at the Grand Velas Riviera Maya Resort.

Contrary to popular misconception, Cinco de Mayo is a day to commemorate the victory of the Mexican army over the French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862 – not a celebration of Mexico’s Independence. But today, the U.S. celebrates the holiday as a representation of Mexican-American culture by feasting on Mexican cuisine and drinking traditional Mexican spirits.

Created by Frida’s Executive Chef Ricardo de la Vega, the following baby corn recipe is perfect for hosting the ideal Cinco de Mayo celebration or to simply indulge in a new dish.

Baby Corn Topped with Pork Rind (Serves 10)

20 Baby corn pieces

1C Garlic Mayonnaise

¾C Huichol Hot Sauce or Valentina Sauce (similar to Tabasco Sauce)

1C Grated Cotija cheese

1C Pork rinds chopped and well roasted, to make a crunchy powder

½C Epazote leaves

2/3C Olive oil

60 Pieces Epazote Sprouts

4Tbsp Lemon juice

Directions:

Grind the epazote leaves and mix with the olive oil. Marinate the baby corn in the mixture for 2 hours. Mix the pork rind and the Cotija cheese and reserve. Roast baby corn. Cover with lemon juice, garlic mayonnaise and the mixture of pork rind with cheese. Add the Huichol or Valentina sauce. Garnish with epazote sprouts.

For more reservations or more information on Grand Velas Riviera Maya, please email reservations(at)velasresorts.com, call 1-888-407-4869, or visit http://rivieramaya.grandvelas.com/.

About Grand Velas Riviera Maya:

Set on 206 acres of pristine jungle and mangroves and with the finest white sand beach in the Riviera Maya, the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Maya is an ultra-luxury all-inclusive resort. Guests can choose among three separate ambiances in this Leading Hotel of the World, including adults only oceanfront, family friendly ocean view and a Zen-like tropical setting, embraced by the flora and fauna of the Yucatan Peninsula’s jungle. All 539 designer-like suites are exceptionally spacious, more than 1,100 square feet each, all with balconies, and some with private plunge pools. All feature fully stocked mini bars, plasma TVs, Wi-Fi, L’Occitane amenities, artisanal tequila, and Nespresso coffee machines. Bathrooms deserve special mention with walk in glass shower, deep soaking Jacuzzi tubs and marble interior. Eight restaurants, including five gourmet offerings, present a tour through Mexico, Europe and Asia. Cocina de Autor, at the hands of world celebrity chefs Bruno Oteiza, Mikel Alonso and Xavier Pérez Stone, holds the AAA Five Diamond Award, the first all-inclusive restaurant in the world to win this prestigious distinction. Grand Velas Spa, a Leading Spa of the World, is the region's largest spa sanctuary at more than 90,000 square feet, known for its authentic Mexican treatments, offerings from around world and signature seven-step water journey. Other features include 24-hour Personal Concierge; 24/7 in-suite service; three swimming pools; two fitness centers; water sports; innovative Kids Clubs and Teen’s Club; Karaoke Bar; Koi Bar; Piano Bar, and business center. The resort offers more than 91,000 square feet of meeting space and outdoor areas for events inclusive of a 31,000-square-foot Convention Center, able to accommodate up to 2,700 guests. The resort has won numerous awards from Travel + Leisure, Conde Nast Traveler, USA Today and several other magazines and major companies worldwide. This year, the resort entered TripAdvisor’s Hall of Fame for obtaining the Certificate of Excellence for five consecutive years in addition to the Signature Spa being awarded “Best Luxury Resort Spa-The Americas” at the World Luxury Spa Awards 2014. Grand Velas Riviera Maya was built and is operated by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, owner, founder and President of Velas Resorts, with his brother Juan Vela, Vice President of Velas Resorts. For more or more information on Grand Velas Riviera Maya, please visit http://rivieramaya.grandvelas.com/.

# # #