The Century City Bar Association (CCBA) has selected Greenberg Traurig’s Robert Freund as its 2017 President, and Robert J. Herrington, Co-Chair of the global law firm’s Products Liability and Mass Torts Practice, as the 2017 Class Action Litigation Lawyer of the Year. Freund will be installed and Herrington honored at the Association’s 49th Annual Installation Banquet and Awards Ceremony at the Intercontinental Hotel, Century City on March 30, 2017. Both attorneys sit in Greenberg Traurig’s Century City office.

The CCBA notes that its mission is to provide top-quality legal education; enhance and promote the sense of community among Century City lawyers; honor Century City lawyers who have achieved extraordinary accomplishments; and to provide leadership opportunities to lawyers who participate in the CCBA.

Freund represents companies in complex commercial litigation, including class actions involving consumer products and services and claims alleging false advertising and unfair competition. He also represents clients in the real estate, entertainment, and financial services industries. Freund has obtained favorable results in both federal and state courts and in all phases of litigation, from the pleadings stage through trial. Freund has served on the Board of Governors of the CCBA since 2013 and as President-Elect since March 2016.

Herrington serves as Co-Chair of the firm’s Products Liability & Mass Torts Practice. A first-chair trial litigator, he has broad experience defending major corporations in class actions and product liability law suits. This includes in the areas of false advertising, unfair competition, product defect, and privacy. Committed to raising awareness of class action litigation risk, Herrington is the author of the best-selling book, Verdict for the Defense (Sutton Hart Press 2011), and a co-author of The Class Action Fairness Act: Law and Strategy (ABA Publishing 2013). Herrington was previously on Law360's list of "Top Attorneys Under 40" for Class Actions and is ranked for his work in Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action: Consumer Products by The Legal 500. He is a member of the American Bar Association’s Litigation Section’s Appellate Practice Committee, as well as its Class Action and Derivative Suits Committee and serves as Co-Editor of the associated newsletter.

