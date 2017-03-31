DATABASICS

DATABASICS accounted today that it is offering an enhanced feature of DATABASICS Time called geo-fencing for time & attendance software.

A geo-fence is a virtual perimeter or “fence” in a real-world geographic area. What’s new about this concept is its usage in employee time tracking. DATABASICS Time uses geo-fences to allow administrators to plug in a set of real-world coordinates corresponding to their worksite and a specified radius. Then, admins use Time Clock In & Out with GPS Tracking & Geo-fencing to create rules for employees to only have clock-in access within the parameters specified.

Projects can also be tracked to the lowest level during your Clock In/Out, linking all data to the timesheet system for approval, billing, costing, and payroll. The benefit to this is an all-in-one system.

This means that employees are more accountable for not only when they clock in, but where they clock in. Geo-fencing allows employees to use a time & attendance app on the device already in their pockets as a virtual time clock, but only according to the employer’s rules.

The DATABASICS app also safe-guards against time theft by preventing users from clocking in before they are at the worksite. The DATABASICS Clock In/Out module also complies with the “7-Minutes rule” defined by the Fair Labor Standards Act. This ensures that employers are not only compliant with the law, but that they are fairly paying the employee without having to worry about paying down to the exact minute. Data about where users check in is stored alongside their clock-in/clock-out data, for extra verification. With employee timesheet tracking with GPS geo-fencing, employers can be sure that employees are paid appropriately and fairly for their time spent onsite.

Some features of geo-fencing include:



Users can clock in/out from their Desktop/Mobile/Tablet and/or Shared Device;

Users can be restricted to a specific location or device or workstation to clock in/out;

Administrators can manually clock in or clock out users with a complete audit trail;

Full reporting on all exceptions for areas that were clocked in or out outside of specific geo-locations or on specific devices;

Integration with Google maps to assist managers in getting a full picture of where the employees/contractors are working at any time.

Contractors, home nurses, lawyers, consultants, and retailers can benefit from geo-fencing for time & attendance.

