Independent Investment Bankers Corp. is pleased to announce that investment bankers from its New York and Atlanta offices have assisted their legal services client in creating a strategic partnership with another firm. This partnership will help both companies achieve their next phase of growth. By joining forces, the two leading providers of court reporting, litigation support and trial consulting services can offer clients national reporting coverage from an exceptional team of seasoned, highly skilled certified court reporters, along with access to spacious conference rooms for depositions, mediations, and arbitrations from coast to coast. If you would like to learn more about the details of this transaction and parties involved, feel free to contact Dante Fichera at dante(at)iibcorp(dot)com

About Independent Investment Bankers Corp.

Independent Investment Bankers Corp. (“IIB”) is an investment bank with a national network of independent investment bankers dedicated to serving middle and lower middle market companies. IIB supports experienced professionals who are dedicated to delivering investment banking services to their clients with a focus on Mergers & Acquisitions and/or raising capital from institutional buyers/investors. IIB is a broker dealer registered with the SEC and is a FINRA/SIPC Member.

