BridgeWave Communications, a market leader and pioneer in wireless backhaul systems, today announced that one of New Jersey’s public universities is using the BridgeWave Flex4G-3000 system for fiber-quality interdepartmental connectivity between its main campus and a new building located across train tracks owned by an active mass transit rail line. The University will ultimately use fiber to connect the new facility with the main campus, but the permitting and construction processes for an active fiber connection takes time, and the university needed connectivity immediately. The Flex4G-3000 system, deployed by BridgeWave platinum partner New Jersey Business Systems, started delivering multi-gigabit connectivity within one week and will someday serve as the backup system to fiber after it is deployed.

“We continue to deploy BridgeWave systems because they are the fastest and most reliable short-haul backhaul systems on the market,” said Mike Bolling, executive vice president, New Jersey Business Systems. “New Jersey Business Systems has served the public sector for almost 50 years, and our customers trust our technical expertise and objectivity when it comes to recommending wireless systems that offer the highest performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness for their network infrastructures.”

New Jersey Business Systems, a BridgeWave platinum partner, was founded in 1968 and has been providing technology solutions to the public sector since 1987. They have a highly trained staff of engineers and installers who provide site surveys, in house tower climbing, and emergency response services, and they are a State of New Jersey contractor for Contract T2156 – Wireless Devices and Services.

The Flex4G-3000 delivers up to 3.2Gbps full-duplex data throughput in a single, zero-footprint all-outdoor solution to provide public and private network operators with an ultra-high capacity backhaul system that quickly and easily scales from 1Gbps to 6.4Gbps (2+0 configuration) to meet future bandwidth requirements. With its unique capability of aggregating different traffic types, the FL4G-3000 provides interfaces for both backhaul and front haul connectivity.

"Our Flex4G line of multi-gigabit backhaul systems enables rapid network extension to off-campus locations for a one-time cost that’s far less expensive than the high construction costs of new fiber or leasing fiber lines,” said Pamela Valentine, vice president of marketing, BridgeWave Communications. “In the case of this deployment, New Jersey Business Systems was able to rapidly deliver fiber-quality connectivity to the university and ensure they have a robust backup to fiber when the fiber is ultimately deployed.”

BridgeWave offers a wide portfolio of solutions from 1Gbps to 10Gbps to address the diverse applications and price points in the market. FL4G products have been designed with the same antennas, form factors, and common feature implementation, allowing customers to upgrade from lower capacity to higher capacity radios with minimal disruption to the network equipment through BridgeWave’s upgrade program. BridgeWave radios support 60GHz, 70/80GHz, and 6-42GHz frequency bands, and all BridgeWave radios have been designed specifically to boost network capacity and ease network expansion. In the coming months, BridgeWave will announce two more products that are feature-rich, and deliver ultra-high capacity at remarkable price points. The first is a high capacity licensed microwave system with unique features enabling faster ROI to operators, and the next is an 80GHz system which will deliver 10Gbps capacity for true fiber replacement, along with unique technology to significantly improve bandwidth utilization.

About New Jersey Business Systems

New Jersey Business Systems, Inc. (NJBS) was founded in 1968 and has been providing technology solutions to the public sector since 1987 and has led to a unique insight and understanding of the government procurement processes. The company’s strength is built on a solid foundation of technical excellence and a growing base of long term, satisfied customers. To accomplish this, NJBS keeps pace with the ever-changing advances in technology with a staff of certified professionals. For more information, visit http://www.njbs.com/.

About BridgeWave

BridgeWave Communications provides high-capacity microwave and millimeter wave backhaul and wireless connectivity solutions to operators, carriers, service providers, governments, and private enterprises. With over 30,000 systems deployed in more than 60 countries, the company’s innovative solutions have been entrusted by customers to enable highly reliable and secure, high-capacity, gigabit connectivity while reducing operating costs relative to fiber. Founded in 1999, BridgeWave is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit http://www.bridgewave.com/.