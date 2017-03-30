The Little Copper Penny (Brown Books Publishing Group, April 2017) by Stephenie Barker Children are never too young to appreciate the value of money and recognize the value within themselves.

Brown Books Kids is proud to introduce The Little Copper Penny, the authorial debut of Stephenie Barker, otherwise known as the “Copper Penny Lady.” Accompanied by illustrations brought to life by Cynthia Meadows, The Little Copper Penny promotes the concept of self-confidence and the importance of knowing your worth – because everyone is worth something!

In this charming story about accepting who you are, Little Copper Penny is sad because all the other coins say pennies are worthless. Luckily, Grandpa Wheat – aptly named after the iconic early 20th century penny – knows just how to help him see that no matter who (or what) you are, you have value.

“Stephenie’s passion for the penny is irresistible. She perfectly pairs an educational lesson about counting and saving money with a message about the value of self-worth, reinforcing key principles that will benefit young readers into adulthood,” says Milli Brown, founder and CEO of Brown Books Publishing Group.

The Little Copper Penny not only teaches kids the basics of making change and the monetary value of quarters, nickels and dimes, but also demonstrates the important opportunity parents (and grandparents) have to instill confidence and self-worth in their children. It’s a heartwarming reminder, for children and adults alike, that everyone has value and a place in this world.

Barker is an advocate for respecting money down to its lowest form – the penny, her favorite coin. Because they are so often cast aside, she makes it a point to pick up every penny she sees and is committed to teaching children to value each and every coin – and person – with respect, no matter how insignificant they may seem.

“The story of The Little Copper Penny has been waiting to be told for a long time,” says Barker. “And I am so excited to share it because children are never too young to appreciate the value of money and recognize the value within themselves.”

Look around. How many pennies can you find? How long does it take to collect enough to make a dollar? Five dollars? Ten? Visit the Copper Penny Lady on Facebook and share your own penny adventures, or visit http://www.TheLittleCopperPenny.com.

To schedule an interview with author Stephenie Barker or request a copy of The Little Copper Penny for review, please contact Alicia Auping from The Agency at Brown Books: 972.248.9500, Alicia.Auping@TheAgencyatBB.com.

The Copper Penny Lady is available for media interviews, school visits, speaking engagements and guest appearances.

About The Agency at Brown Books (ABB)

The Agency at Brown Books is a full-service public relations, marketing and branding firm within a publishing house. As a subsidiary of Brown Books Publishing Group, The Agency is backed by 20 years of excellence and experience, and the one-of-a-kind, integrated platform is available to Brown Books' authors as well as to non-affiliated authors, established writers, entrepreneurs, CEOs and anyone seeking smarter strategies for building their business. For more information, visit http://www.TheAgencyAtBB.com.

About Brown Books Publishing Group (BBPG)

Founded in 1994 as an Entrepreneurial Publisher for Entrepreneurial Authors®, Brown Books Publishing Group was established to fill a need in the publishing world by allowing authors to have a voice in the publishing process while retaining the rights to their intellectual property. Applying this innovative Relationship Publishing™ model, Brown Books has cultivated a prestigious stable of authors, from New York Times bestsellers to Pulitzer Prize winners and more. Boasting hundreds of high-quality books across genres, Brown Books is a fiercely independent publisher that encourages author empowerment. In 1994, Brown Books ushered in A New Era in Publishing™, and more than two decades later, continues to successfully press ahead in the publishing industry. For more information, please visit http://www.BrownBooks.com.