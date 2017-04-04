Park Township Joins the MITN Purchasing Group

Park Township joins MITN Purchasing Group Because we aren’t the only agency posting and distributing bids, the MITN Purchasing Group provides Park Township more vendor competition, which we hope will help cut costs.

Park Township has officially joined the MITN Purchasing Group, one of BidNet’s regional e-procurment solutions, providing vendors throughout Michigan easy online access its upcoming solicitations. Park Township invites all vendors to register online at http://www.MITN.info.

The regional purchasing group connects local governments with vendors looking to do business with public agencies. On the MITN Purchasing Group, vendors seeking business with 172 participating agencies can register online to gain access to a single point of entry for opportunities throughout Michigan. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the MITN Purchasing Group, Park Township ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda. The vendors self-register and ensure their contact information is up to date.

“Because we aren’t the only agency posting and distributing bids, the MITN Purchasing Group provides Park Township more vendor competition, which we hope will help cut costs,” said Howard Fink, Township Manager of Park Township when asked why their department decided to join the MITN Purchasing Group. “We also like that it can help our current vendors expand their business opportunities.”

Park Township invites all local vendors to visit http://www.MITN.info and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 171 other public agencies participating on the MITN Purchasing Group. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About Park Township:

The Township population as of the 2010 Census was 17,802 making Park Township the fifth largest unit of government in Ottawa County. A seven-member board elected at large, consisting of the Supervisor, Clerk, Treasurer and four Trustees governs the Township. Land use is primarily residential and agricultural with a small amount of commercial. The Township has no industrial zoning district. Recreation is an important element in the make up of the Township. The Township contains a variety of park facilities and has a bike path system of approximately 52 miles.

About MITN Purchasing Group:

MITN Purchasing Group is a part of BidNet’s regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies. With years of input from Procurement Professionals, BidNet specifically developed the bid system to fill the need for a robust bid and supplier management solution for local government agencies. BidNet runs regional purchasing groups throughout the country used by nearly 1,100 local government agencies. To learn more about the features and module available to government agencies, please visit http://www.SourceSuite.com