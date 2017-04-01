Medinfar Products Now Available for Purchase on Amazon.com

Medinfar Group, a Portuguese pharmaceutical group headquartered in Lisbon, announced its products are now available for purchase on Amazon.com, the world’s largest online retailer.

Medinfar Group was founded in 1970, and over the decades has maintained a focus on research and development of pharmaceutical products, dermocosmetics and food supplements. The company is currently present in more than 40 countries, but is working on expanding its presence in the United States. This new sales partnership with Amazon.com will help the company accomplish exactly that.

“We are thrilled to announce that some of our dermocosmetic products are now available for purchase on Amazon.com,” said Marta Galvao, International Business Manager of Medinfar. “Amazon is far and away the most widely used online retail site for just about any kind of purchase. Pharmaceuticals, supplements and cosmetics have seen their industries boom in particular because of the wider availability made possible by Amazon. We look forward to spreading our products farther and wider than ever.”

The bulk of Medinfar’s products are cosmeceutical products, meaning cosmetic products with properties that allow to improve several skin conditions. Their safety and efficacy has not just earned them favor and recognition among consumers, but also by physicians—the products have a high rate of physician endorsement as adjuvants in the treatment of dry skin, reactive skin and other conditions.

The quality of workmanship that has gone into each product is obvious. For its Oleoban product lines and for Xeratop Body Lotion , the company performed in-depth studies into skin efficacy and acceptability, as well as cosmetic qualities under dermatological and/or pediatric control. For Xeratop’s Optimized Lipid Mixture, for example, the product features a unique mixture of linoleate, palmitate, cholesterol and ceramides, a blend of high-emollient and high-humectant substances that guarantee the restoration of the epidermis. Oleoban Baby Bath Solution and Daily Shower Solution feature helianthus annuus seed oil, which helps better hydrate the skin when bathing.

“We are excited to have this opportunity to bring our products to a wider variety of consumers than ever before to help them meet their cosmetic goals,” said Galvao.

For more information about the Medinfar Group and its products, visit http://www.medinfar.pt/eng.