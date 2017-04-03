CloudSpan MarketPlace by VoIP Supply “For customers who are looking to avoid a large capital expenditure or maintain their own PBX, our CloudSpan Marketplace offers many great Cloud-hosted services,” said Brian Hyrek, a senior VoIP consultant at VoIP Supply.

Toshiba, a multinational corporation providing diversified products and services including informational technology and communication equipment, announced their decision to wind-down their Telecommunication Systems Division (TSD) business effective immediately.

While Toshiba is committing to support warranty and maintenance obligations, customers are encouraged to move to third party support. Therefore, searching for a replacement for a Toshiba phone system has become the next big topic.

VoIP Supply’s CloudSpan MarketPlace, a single platform that provides various cloud services, offers multiple options to replace the current Toshiba phone systems. The CloudSpan MarketPlace has been helping many customers switch to new VoIP systems and is dedicated to providing customers the most comprehensive VoIP solutions from choosing an ideal service provider to selecting the best fit VoIP hardware.

“For customers who are looking to avoid a large capital expenditure or maintain their own PBX, our CloudSpan Marketplace offers many great Cloud-hosted services,” said Brian Hyrek, a senior VoIP consultant at VoIP Supply, “For larger organizations that desire custom applications or maintain their own PBX, an on-premise VoIP system will be ideal. VoIP Supply provides a variety of on-premise solutions to meet your special requirements.”

