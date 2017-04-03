The CloudSpan MarketPlace Provides Alternative Solutions to Toshiba Phone Systems

As Toshiba announced the decision to wind-down their Telecommunication Systems Division, customers are left searching for a replacement solution. VoIP Supply's CloudSpan MarketPlace provides the perfect solution to this problem.

“For customers who are looking to avoid a large capital expenditure or maintain their own PBX, our CloudSpan Marketplace offers many great Cloud-hosted services,” said Brian Hyrek, a senior VoIP consultant at VoIP Supply.

Toshiba, a multinational corporation providing diversified products and services including informational technology and communication equipment, announced their decision to wind-down their Telecommunication Systems Division (TSD) business effective immediately.

While Toshiba is committing to support warranty and maintenance obligations, customers are encouraged to move to third party support. Therefore, searching for a replacement for a Toshiba phone system has become the next big topic.

VoIP Supply’s CloudSpan MarketPlace, a single platform that provides various cloud services, offers multiple options to replace the current Toshiba phone systems. The CloudSpan MarketPlace has been helping many customers switch to new VoIP systems and is dedicated to providing customers the most comprehensive VoIP solutions from choosing an ideal service provider to selecting the best fit VoIP hardware.

"For larger organizations that desire custom applications or maintain their own PBX, an on-premise VoIP system will be ideal. VoIP Supply provides a variety of on-premise solutions to meet your special requirements."

About VoIP Supply

VoIP Supply, LLC (http://www.voipsupply.com) is North America’s leading VoIP solutions provider. Since 2002, VoIP Supply has delivered valuable solutions for some 125,000 customers worldwide. With passionate employees, 6,500 products, 20,000 square feet of office space and an unlimited number of VoIP solutions to meet your needs, whether you are a consumer, business, service provider or reseller, VoIP Supply has everything you need for VoIP. For sales and media inquiries contact mcheney(at)voipsupply(dot)com.

Mary Cheney
VoIP Supply
+1 (716) 531-4329
@VoIPSupply
VoIP Supply (www.VoIPSupply.com)
