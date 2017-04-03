That’s where HCS thrives. We directly impact the economic growth of these communities and we look forward to hiring construction and skilled trade crews throughout South Carolina.

Austin, Texas: HCS Renewable Energy, LLC a leading national renewable energy company headquartered in Austin, is the newest member to join the South Carolina Solar Business Alliance serving as primary staffing subcontractor on utility-scale solar projects nationwide.

The South Carolina Solar Business Alliance (SBA) is the voice of solar for South Carolina. Their mission is to create a positive business environment for solar energy in South Carolina by advocating for legislative and regulatory changes to existing barriers. The SBA also helps to facilitate connections between its members that might otherwise be unprocurable. With over 50 businesses—ranging from solar developers, installers, attorneys, investment bankers, service/maintenance companies—the alliance members all have one common goal: Bringing solar power to South Carolina. http://www.solarbusinessalliance.com

HCS Renewable (HCS) has extensive experience staffing high profile solar projects throughout the Southeastern United States. Joining the alliance was a strategic decision to extend services to support the South Carolina market. South Carolina is making great strides—thanks in large part to SBA efforts—to move away from coal and explore emerging renewable markets. The expansion of more utility solar projects provides a unique opportunity for alternatives to traditional power sources, thus paving the way for The Palmetto State to catch up with its neighbor to the north.

“We are excited about entering the South Carolina market with the projected growth of the U.S. solar market, along with strong regional demand for utility grade solar,” said Ron Nickelson, HCS Renewable President. “Every time you read about a new solar initiative that has recently passed or a new solar project development underway, the next thing that follows is the number—usually hundreds—of local jobs it will bring to the area. That’s where the HCS team thrives. We directly impact the economic growth of these communities and we look forward to hiring construction and skilled trade crews throughout South Carolina”.

About HCS Renewable

HCS Renewable Energy is the fastest growing staffing subcontractor within utility solar—focused 100% on utility-scale, ground mount solar projects. We concentrate on the North American Solar Industry with an emphasis on developers; general contractors; subcontractors and facilities managers working on commercial, industrial & institutional renewable energy projects. For more information about HCS Renewable, please visit http://www.hcsrenewable.com.

###