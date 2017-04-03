ROK Technologies, LLC Unveils Latest IoT Solution

In the coming weeks ROK Technologies (ROK) will unveil its latest IoT and accelerated data solution; ROK’s Private Cloud will now be part of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect. Working with AWS Direct Connect will allow ROK’s enterprise customers to leverage a multi-platform cloud that delivers improved connection reliability and lower latency. In the world of IoT, this means that sensor generated data can be quickly aggregated to output high impact spatial analysis tools.

The launch of this new capability will provide an optimal IoT solution for organizations in both the public and private sectors including the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community who can utilize both the AWS Direct Connect and the Linux applications soon to be available on the on AWS Marketplace.

“This solution underscores the seriousness of our continued focus on expanding our Geographic Information Systems (GIS) cloud business and will lead to even more offerings related to the Internet of Things (IoT) and the virtualization of 3D software for cloud based rendering.” said Jason Harris CTO at ROK.

“As more of our current clients and partners delve into IoT it is our top priority that they and their consumers have the best experience possible.” said Alex Coleman, EVP at ROK “A direct connect to AWS assures this outcome.”

ROK Technologies, LLC, based in Charleston, South Carolina, serves clients in many industries and governments globally. As an Esri Silver business partner and ArcGIS® Server Application Service Provider licensee, they are able to leverage the entire ArcGIS® platform, including ArcGIS® for server hosting, application development, and virtualized desktop software - available from anywhere, on any device. ROK's cutting edge core competencies and secure private cloud infrastructure provide their clients the tools they need integrate their enterprise software with GIS solutions, products and services.

