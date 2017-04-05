Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty Honors Associates

At its Annual Awards Presentation, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty recognized the accomplishments of its Sales Associates for 2016.

Awards were presented in five categories;

Ambassador Club: Thom Jones, The Acors Team, William Bethards, Kim Glassie, Kay Dennison, Joby Saliceti, Bob Mercurio, Kathy Thompson, Melissa Weaver, Ashley Nicole Brooks and Rodney Clark.

Honor Society: Steve Hardyman, Liz Rogers, Marvette Cofield, Jordana Adams, Jorge Saliceti, Mark Miller, Greg Kolandjian, Reitha Abed, Jamie Brown, Teresa Irish, Tina Perry and Tricia Glover.

Leading Edge: Art Hemenway, Arthur Stewart, Nina Roush, Cindy Locke, Christy Darrah, Elizabeth Burnett and Lisa Perry.

Presidents Circle: Kati Bock, Leigh Burnley, Betsy Willsey and Stacy Priddy.

Chairmans Club: Jennifer Dorn, Tammie Mason, Tessa Wilborne, Vickie Clark-Jennings and David Brewer.

Also honored were;

Top Lister, Vickie Clark-Jennings

Top Sales, Tessa Wilborne

Top Overall Producer, Tessa Wilborne

Rising Star, Lisa Perry

Customer Service, Leigh Burnley

Team Player, Vickie Clark-Jennings

Certificates of Acknowledgment were also presented to Sales Associates who had qualifying production but were with the firm less than required timeframes; Dalal Abilmona, Lisa Rammacher, Susie Bower and Marshall Morgan.

“We congratulate our entire team on their outstanding achievements. In a strengthening market, they continue to produce at record levels.” said Dan Lesher, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty.

About BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES Select Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty became a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network in February, 2015. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty was founded in August, 2007. Since that time it has grown to approximately 110 associates at three office locations in Fredericksburg, Stafford and Prince William County, and serves home buyer’s and home seller’s throughout Northern and Central Virginia. Visit http://www.BHHSselect.com for details.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity.