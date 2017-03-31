Einhorn Harris Partners Patricia M. Barbarito and Bonnie C. Frost have been selected for inclusion in the 2017 Best Lawyers® “Women in the Law” Spring Business Edition.

“We are honored by this recognition from Best Lawyers®, and we continue to be extremely proud of the dedication, integrity and commitment our attorneys exhibit daily,” says Einhorn Harris Managing Partner Patricia Barbarito.

Barbarito has been recognized by Best Lawyers® every year since 2006, and has been selected for inclusion in the Best Lawyers® “Women in the Law” Business Edition for her work in family law for the second year in a row.

Barbarito started her law career at Einhorn, Harris, Ascher, Barbarito & Frost more than 36 years ago. She is certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Matrimonial Law Attorney. Her dedication and compassion continue to set her apart, making her one of the most sought after family law attorneys in the state. She is a former Chair of the Family Law Section of the New Jersey State Bar Association, and a member of the Family Practice Division Committee of the Administrative Office of the Courts for the Supreme Court of New Jersey. Currently, Barbarito is the Morris County representative for the New Jersey State Bar Association Judicial and Prosecutorial Appointment Committee. In 2004, Barbarito received the Saul A. Tischler Award from the New Jersey State Bar Association Family Law Section, which is given in recognition of significant and substantial lifetime achievements and contributions to family law. Most recently, Barbarito was named one of the 2016 Best 50 Women in Business by NJBIZ.

Bonnie C. Frost was also selected for a second year in a row for inclusion in the 2017 Best Lawyers® “Women in the Law” Spring Business Edition, and is recognized for her work in family law and family law mediation. Additionally, Frost was selected as a 2017 Best Lawyers® “Lawyer of the Year” in family law mediation. Since joining the firm in 1985, Frost has practiced in the areas of divorce, custody, domestic violence, and paternity issues. She is approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey to mediate family law matters, and handles both court-appointed and private mediation. Certified by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers to arbitrate family law matters, she works on family law arbitrations, including appellate arbitrations. Frost has been instrumental in writing six amicus curiae briefs on behalf of the State Bar, and has argued more than 200 cases at the appellate level, of which more than 30 are published.

Frost is the 2012 recipient of the Saul A. Tischler Award by the New Jersey State Bar Association Family Law Section, and was one of three finalists for the 2016 New Jersey Law Journal “Attorney of the Year” award. Most recently, Frost was selected by the New Jersey State Bar Association as the 2016 Clapp Award for Excellence in CLE winner for her volunteer work in organizing and presenting seminars for the New Jersey Institute for Continuing Legal Education for more than 20 years.

