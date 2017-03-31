SmartRecruiters, the Hiring Success Company, today announced confirmed speakers and sponsors for the Hiring Success ’17 conference, taking place April 10-12, 2017, in San Francisco.

At Hiring Success ’17, talent acquisition leaders will showcase their success, share how they are transforming the recruiting industry, and exchange ideas for making the best hires. Jerome Ternynck, Founder and CEO of SmartRecruiters, and the team at SmartRecruiters will be speaking at the conference, along with the leading minds in talent acquisition.

Featured speakers at Hiring Success ’17 include:



Michael Ross, EVP Human Resources, VISA

Diana Ferguson, VP, Talent Acquisition, OppenheimerFunds

Gina Rudan, Cultural Alchemist, X (formerly Google X)

Lou Adler, CEO, The Adler Group

Patricia McDonald, VP, HR, Chief Talent Officer, Intel

Jeff Diana, High Growth Consultant and Board Advisor

Marcia Morales-Jaffe, SVP, Chief People Officer, PayPal

Coco Brown, Founder, Athena Alliance

Jan Becker, SVP, HR and Corp Real Estate, Autodesk

Erwan Menard, President and COO, Scality

Elaine Orler, CEO and Founder, Talent Function

Hiring Success ’17 sponsors include:



Click Boarding, Title Sponsor

CareerBuilder, Platinum Sponsor

America’s Job Exchange, Gold Sponsor

Criteria, Gold Sponsor

EBI, Gold Sponsor

First Advantage, Gold Sponsor

Indeed, Gold Sponsor

SilkRoad, Gold Sponsor

“As we continue to build on the accomplishments of Hiring Success ’16, we are thrilled to announce our lineup of featured speakers and sponsors,” said Jerome Ternynck, Founder & CEO of SmartRecruiters. “Hiring Success ’17 will be packed with insightful presentations from SmartRecruiters leaders, customers, analysts and industry experts. Each session is designed to showcase recruiting and HRIT best practices and redefine talent acquisition.”

For more information on SmartRecruiters Hiring Success ’17 or to register, please visit the SmartRecruiters Hiring Success ’17 page: http://ta.smartrecruiters.com/hiring-success-2017.html.

