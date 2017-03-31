We look forward to the continued expansion of our payer network with the twin goals of generating savings to the healthcare system while improving patient outcomes.

Cynvenio Biosystems, a leader in the development of more affordable and clinically actionable diagnostic tests for cancer patients, today announced the further expansion of its payor network with the signing of a new agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBS IL) allowing its members access to Cynvenio's broad menu of liquid biopsy testing services for cancer.

This latest BCBS IL agreement adds 8.1 million covered lives to Cynvenio’s previous in-network payor contracts with America’s Choice Provider Network (ACPN - an independent, multi-specialty National Provider Network covering 24 million lives in the US and 750,000 international lives); Multiplan (68 million lives); and Medicare (55 million lives).

“Increasing patient access to our tests by contracting with payors is one of Cynvenio’s key strategic objectives in support of the adoption of liquid biopsy testing for early cancer detection and patient monitoring,” said André de Fusco, Cynvenio’s CEO. “We look forward to the continued expansion of our payer network with the twin goals of generating savings to the healthcare system while improving patient outcomes.”

About Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

Cynvenio’s liquid biopsy testing technology is leading the way to more affordable and clinically actionable precision medicine strategies for cancer patients. Among the company’s breakthroughs is its line of ClearID® tests for greatly improved cancer detection and monitoring via a patient-friendly blood draw, and a suite of proprietary, distributable LiquidBiopsy® platforms, and consumables for deployment in hospitals and third party diagnostic labs. Cynvenio is based in Westlake Village, California. For more information, please visit http://www.cynvenio.com, http://www.clearidmonitoring.com, and http://www.liquidbiopsy.com.

LiquidBiopsy® and ClearID®, are registered trademarks of Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.